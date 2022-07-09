Quentin Tarantino confessed to being a fan of Peppa Pig: “It is the biggest British import of this decade”

His outstanding career on the big screen led the film director, Quentin Tarantino, to be one of the most important names in the field and is a more than authorized word to give his opinion on cinematography. In various interviews he implied that since he was young he has consumed a large number of movies per week, even that led him to become a fan of exotic items such as kung-fu movies. In an interview he gave a few days ago, the filmmaker confessed a pleasure that few expected.

This year, Quentin Tarantino became a father for the second time with his wife Daniella Pick. In this sense, the creator of Kill Bill vol.1 (2003) talked about the activities that he carries out with his little two-year-old son, Leoand one of them is watching movies: “(My son is) very young, so he has only seen one movie”, the film director told Empire.

Regarding that movie that his son saw, he said: “One day I caught him watching a cartoon, I thought it was the Minionsand then I realized that it was My favourite villain 2 . And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I was like, ‘Okay, I guess we’re watching My favourite villain 2′”.

“My son got up and walked behind the sofa, but the whole time he continued to watch TV. We watched him for 20 minutes, until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes. And so, over the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo saw was My favourite villain 2 “, explained Tarantino, who had to adapt to the tastes of his little son.

What was surprising, however, was its comparison to another children’s show. Quentin Tarantino found My favourite villain 2 What “a more absorbing experience than, say, Peppa Pig” To everyone’s surprise.

“actually i like Peppa Pig ; I look at it a lot. I will tell: Peppa Pig is the biggest British import of this decade”, manifested without hesitation in the language the creator of Inglorious Bastards (2009), The 8 most hated (2015), Django Unchained (2012) and Jackie Brown (1997).

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick are parents again. The couple welcomed the new member as reported by People magazine. “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to a baby girl on July 2, 2022, a baby sister for Leo, her first child,” the statement said.

Director of Once upon a time… in Hollywood and the model and singer had announced that they were again in the sweet wait, last February. Also, on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Tarantino opened his heart about how he experiences fatherhood and revealed the reason behind the name of his first child. “We almost didn’t give it that name because people would think that we called it that after Leonardo DiCaprio -a close friend of the director. There is no problem with that, but the name comes from my wife’s grandfather, but also because in our hearts he was our little lion“, said. And he added: “So, he is a lion. That’s how we think about it.”