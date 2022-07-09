Project New World codes in Roblox: how to get free experience, mastery and boosts

We bring you all the Project New World codes for July 2022 and what each of them unlocks in this One Piece inspired Roblox action adventure game.

Like most other game worlds in Roblox, Project New World presents us with regular promo codes for players to use. By doing so we will unlock different objects to be able to enjoy them inside the game.

However, these codes are released sporadically and often expire after a certain amount of time in-game.

To prevent you from using expired codes, we have compiled a complete list of Roblox Project New World codes along with their rewards.

Updated on July 8, 2022 to confirm the validity of the code.

All Project New World Active Codes in July 2022

As of July 2022, we have a good number of codes for Project New World in Roblox and we can find it in the table below.

Code rewards WowResetStats boost GROUPONLY x2 in experience, mastery and money 30K LIKES x2 in experience, x2 in money and 15 gems [email protected] x2 experience, stat reset, spin, and 25k cash DOUBLEXP Redeem for 2x XP for 30 Minutes x2 experience for 30 minutes FreeRaceSpin FreeRaceSpin

How to claim the codes within Roblox

To get the codes we will only have to carry out the following steps:

We start the game and in the main menu we go to the button in the left corner. There we select the Twitter icon to open a new window Here we must enter the code that we want To finish, we click to claim to activate the code and get the reward. We can ensure that we have received the reward thanks to the window that will notify us that we have done it correctly.

What are codes used for in Roblox?

Codes in Roblox are used to get in-game resources that help make things a little easier. Some of the rewards include experience points, in-game currency, and stat resets. In short, each of them helps us in our gaming experience.