Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, July 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4610 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 20.4419 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4419 – Sell: $20.4419

: Buy $20.4419 – Sell: $20.4419 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88 Banamex : Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49

: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41

Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41 Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47

Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.62

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,600 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.84 pesos, for $24.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

