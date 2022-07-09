Poor Cristiano Ronaldo, now they also prefer Sterling

Poor Cristiano Ronaldo. If he had been told a few years ago that one day a team would have preferred to take Sterling instead of him he would probably have laughed, done two push-ups, another child renting a random uterus and a couple of selfies. Instead that’s what’s happening at Chelsea, where Tuchel wanted the now near-former Manchester City striker instead of the wannabe former Manchester United striker. It is admirable the desire of the Portuguese to continue to compete in the most beautiful, seen and difficult league in the world, as well as his insistence on wanting to play the Champions League again at the age of 37.. He could do as the Argentine acrobat, who when he smelled the stench of old age took refuge in that league parody that is Ligue 1 (he could also have chosen Serie A, of course) to pretend to continue to be strong. I will not be making a fool of you about champions who are afraid to quit and refuse to get old, nor will I spend more than a word on the boring theme of players who are now a brand, and when you buy them you also buy followers visibility and you pay them back with the sale of t-shirts.

