“Pirates of the Caribbean”, 19 years later: Johnny Depp, architect of a saga that does not want to repeat | Cinema and series

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, a film that was inspired by a Disney World theme park, arrived in 2003 to win over the public. With characters that remind us of great sailors, its plot, but especially its cast, convinced critics.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker