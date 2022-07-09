Piqué files Shakira and introduces the new girlfriend to the children!

Gerard Piqué does not look back: the relationship with Shakira it is now dead and gone. The footballer has decided to move forward and would have already taken an important step in his new love story. According to reports from El Periodico, the player would have introduced the new girlfriend to his children, Milan and Sasha, who are 9 and 6 years old respectively. Galeotto would have been the Balloon World Cup which was held recently in Barcelona: the children would have chatted with their father’s “special friend”, dressed in black for the occasion.

Who is Piqué’s new girlfriend

It seems that Pique presented it to the children without specifying that it is his new love. At the moment little or nothing is known about the girl: her name should start with the letter C, she should have approximately 22 years old and seems to have been working with the for some time Kosmos Global Holding, the sports company. According to the latest gossip, for years the 35-year-old would have lived an open relationship with Shakira but when he met her employee he would have preferred to finally break up with the pop star, with whom he has never married.