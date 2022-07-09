Penelope’s look – Millennium Group

When did I meet her? I remember the house where she lived, the studio where she painted. A part of the ceiling had cracked and the light, the relentless light of summer in Guadalajara poured in. She didn’t seem to care, not too much. Penelope Downes He received friends on the ground floor, served the indispensable tequila and conversed in a Spanish that was never devoid of the British accent that was his hallmark. I had a farm in Africa… I liked to tell him, imposing my voice, trying in vain to reproduce the intonation of meryl streep in that film where she unforgettably plays the baroness Karen Blixen. Penelope laughed while I made an effort to express my admiration for the large canvases that she then painted, always very slowly, always without hurry, studying the composition in every detail through meticulous sketches where fragments of the painting in turn could be recognized: the shadow of a pot, the fold of a dress, the profile of a horse.

He loved horses, he had drawn them during his childhood when he lived in Kenya, on the eastern coast of the African continent where, indeed, he had a farm. I had a farm in Africa… and she told me about her grandmother who, seeing the lines multiplied tirelessly made by her granddaughter’s agile hand, told her: “one day you will have to do something else with those drawings”. Years later, back in London, Penelope became an outstanding student at the Central School of Arts and Design.

She also loved books, now I find out that during the great flood that Venice suffered in 1996, Penelope came as a volunteer and worked on the restoration of works of art and volumes damaged by the high water of the Serenissima. Over time, we made a book together: skinny dogs, of which we printed only 15 copies; a book that she designed from cover to cover in the form of a double folding screen and bound by hand with the help of her daughter Tandiwe. Before, in happy alliance with the British poet Alyson Hallettgave life to the oracle traced by a raven that both, at different times, had seen in a dream: In the time of crowd.

But what was the first painting of Penelope that I saw? In my memory the image of a loom arises. A loom whose weaving was half done and behind which the perspective opened towards some mountains. I wrote: “The light turns interior in Penelope’s gaze. / It is a white fabric suddenly inhabited by a landscape, / it is a loom of threads surprised in their flight”. Impossible not to associate that image with the other Penelope, the one who weaves and unweaves, the one who waits with proverbial patience for the return of the hero. I wrote: “Alone in her little tower she paints a loom”. I don’t know, but it could have been that in that house where Penelope Downes painted there was a tower. Maybe you don’t need to know. And now, as I write these lines, when my friend is already part of an order that is beyond the tangible, I see Penelope painting a triptych where water floods a room; there is a bed with pillows and sheets in apparent disorder, chairs, clothes, which seem to consent to this invasion of water; and those objects, painted with precise and soft mastery, remain in her silent presence, at once resounding and mysterious.

My memory has more to do with the way I dream of her now, on the roof of her house on Prosperidad Street, a few blocks from the Cabañas Institute and Calzada Independencia, in that border area, looking with her in the sky at the big clouds of an approaching storm, or in the small studio where some canvases, all kinds of papers, tubes of paint, scissors, brushes are clustered. And as I write these lines I see Penelope on the roof gathering her clay pot with the food that the sun has cooked, over a slow fire, all morning, like the sorceress who in that poem by Rimbaud “will never tell us what she knows and we ignore”.

AQ

