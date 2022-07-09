Paula Echevarría relies on this beauty treatment to avoid sun spots this summer



07/07/2022 Updated at 11:08 a.m.



A Paula Echevarria likes to enjoy the summer at the beach and show off the tanned skin. But he knows that the risks of sunbathing are numerous. In addition to causing skin cancer, UV rays are responsible for up to 80% of skin aging. The sun causes spots on the skin, and accelerates the degradation of collagen and elastin, drying it out, thinning it and accelerating the wrinkles and sagging.

That is why the actress, who does not give up sunbathing with protection, has decided to undergo a Beauty treatment which, in addition to reducing existing spots, prevents the formation of new ones. Is about Hydrafacial Britenol, a facial rejuvenation treatment that has captivated many celebrities outside our borders such as Beyoncé, Cameron Díaz, Kate Winslet or Paris Hilton. In Spain, it is becoming more and more popular, and the latest celebrity to try it was Paula Echevarría.

As explained by the Dr. Iratxe Diazaesthetic doctor, Hydrafacial Britenol «is a treatment painless, non-invasive and with immediate results for reduce uneven pigmentation and prevent the uncontrolled formation of melanin (dark pigment that produces skin coloration). The result of this technique is to “homogenise skin tone, minimize sun spots and provide brightness to the face You get beautiful, juicy and healthy skin.

Hydrafacial, step by step: this is the treatment that Paula Echevarría has received



The treatment consists of 6 steps. It begins with an exfoliation that is performed with a head that gently sucks the skin to remove dead cells that are located in the most superficial layer of the skin. An acid peel is then performed (glycolic acid at 7.5% and salicylic acid at 2%), to help soften the sebum and allow a better extraction of impurities within the pores.

The third step is extraction carried out using Vortex-Fusion technology (a system of patented heads that insufflate air or suck-suction the skin, depending on the treatment phase), the pore is dilated to clean both its walls and its interior, leaving it clean from blackheads and impurities. The Intensive Spot Correcting Booster is then applied, which contains vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that reduces inflammation and uneven pigmentation. As well as alpha-arbutin, which helps prevent the formation of melanin and dark spots. Then apply the Led light therapy Red to promote better penetration of the product and stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, directly responsible for skin aging.

To finish, a deep hydration is carried out with a compound of antioxidants, peptides and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid.

Dr. Iratxe Díaz advises 3 sessions, depending on the condition of each skin, and then one maintenance session per month. Hydrafacial is available in various aesthetic centers and its approximate price is €180.