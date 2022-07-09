participants, date and how to see the adventure of Ibai, AuronPlay and DJMariio in Minecraft

Streamer events don’t stop. We have enjoyed The Evening of Year 2 and the Saw Minecraft Games, we have just around the corner the new edition of Karmaland and now it is the turn of TortillaLand 2. Effectively a gathering of popular Minecraft content creators.

When does TortillaLand 2 start: start date

We still do not know when this adventure will be kicked off in the title of Mojang and who leads auronplay backed by a huge group of programmers.

TortillaLand 2 Participants

These are all that have been confirmed so far for the series and one or two new ones will be announced every day until the series premieres:

DJMario

Karchez

Axozer

The Mariana

Spreen

barbeq

Although they are not yet on the official list, it is to be assumed that AuronPlay, Ibai Llanos, Juan Guarnizo, AriGameplays or Biyín will be part of the initial cast at launch.

Where can I watch TortillaLand 2: Twitch and YouTube

An official broadcast is not planned for TortillaLand 2, but we will be able to see live or deferred each one of the transmissions that we want. To do this, we can choose between the Twitch or YouTube channels of each of the participants that we most want.

Image|Amsack