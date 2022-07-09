Ormeño’s signing with the Flock surprised the Peruvian press

Santiago Ormeno He is close to being a new soccer player Chivasthis to cover the drop in Jose Juan Maciaswho will miss all of Apertura 2022 after suffering a torn ligament.

The possible signing of the attacker with dual nationality with the Sacred Flock surprised the Peruvian press, who highlighted the movement because they assure that it is taking the leap in quality to a historic team and some even remember the runner-up in the Libertadores.

“Santiago Ormeno does not have the expected minutes with Lionnot only at this beginning of the Opening of Liga MX, but for several seasons. His lack of continuity forces the striker to see new horizons at 28 years old, so a history of the continent decided to evaluate the great possibility of bringing him to his ranks, “said the newspaper libero

The Republicfor his part, pointed out that Ormeno He follows in the footsteps of his teammates, as several soccer players from Peru are changing clubs after not qualifying for the next World Cup in Qatar.

“After the harsh elimination of the Peruvian team in the playoffs at Qatar World Cup 2022 At the hands of Australia, several Inca players have changed teams. In this sense, the forward Santiago Ormeno is of interest to a historic squad from Liga MX, which was runner-up in the Libertadores Cup 2010,” he said.

The newspaper Trade He highlighted his career in Mexican soccer, specifically in his second stage with the Enfranjados, where he became the benchmark for the Pueblan attack.

“Ormeño will experience his third experience in the top division of Mexico. The 28-year-old attacker went through the ranks of Puebla (in two stages) and Lion. Without a doubt, the second cycle of the Peruvian ‘9’ has been the best of his career in the MX League, Well, he scored a total of 17 conquests in 36 games played” they mention.

