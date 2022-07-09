Ormeño to Chivas and Chofis to Grupo Pachuca

Guadalajara is close to acquiring the forward as a reinforcement for its attack, the midfielder would have a new club after his return from MLS

The Chivas They are very close to adding a reinforcement up front for the Opening 2022.

ESPN was able to confirm that the attacker of Lion, Santiago Ormenois one signing away from becoming a player of Guadalajara. Sources close to the player indicated that he would arrive on loan for one year with an option to buy. On the other hand, the Pachuca Group would receive the midfielder Javier Eduardo “Chofis” Lopez, who returned from his 18-month loan at MLS’s San José Earthquakes. The Tuzos are more advanced to get the services of Lopezabove Lion.

If the move goes through, Ormeno He would arrive to cover the gap in the lead left by the ligament injury suffered by José Juan Macías, who returned last semester from his frustrated adventure with Getafe in Spain, where he had minimal participation.

Ormeno28 years old, has not debuted this season with Lion and during the summer he was summoned by Peru to play the playoff for the 2022 Qatar World Cup where the Incas were eliminated against Australia.

In the past, Ormeno had already been on the radar of the Chivashowever, his signing prior to Apertura 2019 did not materialize.

Santiago Ormeño is very close to reinforcing Chivas’ attack. imago7

Ormeno ended up consolidating in Puebla, where scored nine goals at Guard1anes 2021 before being acquired by Lionwhere he has barely scored a goal.

Chofis Lopez27, joined the Quakes on a one-year loan before the 2021 MLS season and then the loan was extended until June 2022. In San Jose he scored 13 goals and had four assists in 36 games, including one goal in four appearances this season.

‘Chofis‘ joined a team that at that time had the coach Matías Almeyda, who had directed it in Chivasbut now he has gone to soccer in Greece and the Mexican no longer found a place in the MLS box and that is why he returned with the Sacred Flock.

However, the technical director of the ChivasRicardo Cadena, pointed out last week that ‘Chofis‘ is not within his plans to join Chivas: “We know that it is from the institution, but it is not really within my plans. For this reason it is not an option at this time for the team.”

SANTIAGO ORMEÑO CAN PLAY IN CHIVAS?

In the interest of Chivas for the services of the Mexican-Peruvian soccer player, one of the doubts that is most generated in the fans, is if the attacker of the Lion I could wear the jersey Guadalajaraafter he represents the Peru National Team.

However, after the incorporation of Leslie Ramírez in the team of Women’s Chivasit was reported that a change was made in the statutes of the Rojiblanco club, which is why players born in Mexico or of Mexican parents despite playing for another team can play in the Guadalajara.

“Chivasunder the management of Jorge Vergara (RIP), decided to extend the self-restriction of players who could be part of the team and published a statement on November 7, 2012 in which it is mentioned: “In the Guadalajaraonly and exclusively Mexican players and those who choose to play with the Mexican National Team will be admitted.

“10 years later and after several sessions of analysis and consensus with the sports and legal areas of the institution, the Guadalajara Sports Club has determined to nullify said declaration that DOES NOT FORM PART OF THE STATUTES OF THE CLUB.

“In this way and without undermining the tradition under which this team was conceived, in Chivas only elements that are Mexican by birth play (and will play), leaving aside the fact that they choose to play for a national team other than Mexico, thanks to their dual nationality,” the statement read.