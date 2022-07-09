Orbelín Pineda could run out of rhythm with Celta de Vigo and it is another blow towards Qatar

Celta de Vigo does not contemplate Orbelín Pineda for the preseason and everything indicates that his participation in the team prior to the World Cup will be null, which will affect the Tricolor

Orbelin Pineda He has played 94 minutes with Celta de Vigo in the last six months. Since the Mexican midfielder arrived in LaLiga, the few opportunities on the field have been constant and his future does not seem to be more encouraging, which will affect the Mexican National Team, heading to Qatar 2022.

Celta de Vigo would have left out of the team’s tour of Mexico and the United States Orbelin Pinedabecause he has not accepted any of the transfer offers with Mexican teams.

The little activity in Spain forced the player to consider a premature departure, just six months after arriving in LaLiga. In addition, according to sources they commented to ESPNTata Martino recommended him to have more activity in the second half of 2022 to be considered in the final call for the World Cup, otherwise his place would not be assured.

The midfielder maintains his objective of continuing in Europe, although the offers that have reached Celta do not contemplate a purchase, only a loan, which threatens his participation on the pitch.

The little activity Orbelin Pineda in Spain it took its toll on the Mexican team. In 2022, the soccer player barely added 139 minutes with the Tricolor, just 44 of them in an official match, in the tie at the Azteca stadium against Costa Rica; while he added 95 minutes during the last FIFA date when Mexico faced the Concacaf Nations League, against Jamaica and Suriname.

Orbelín Pineda is at risk of running out of playing time ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. AP Photo

Despite the fact that teams like Rayo and AEK Athens maintain interest in signing orbelinCelta de Vigo presses for the player to accept one of the offers that came from Mexico, particularly from Toluca and Chivas.

The Mexican team and Tata Martino should not only be concerned about the situation of Orbelin Pinedaother elements that do not have a clear future in European football are Diego Lainez, Edson Álvarez and even Marcelo Flores.

In the case of the Real Betis player, he is still on vacation and will report to his club on July 18, but with one year left on his contract, the Seville-based club is offering the player to sign a renewal, but without ensuring continuity .

Lainez is also analyzing an exit, although Real Betis has not facilitated the process for the striker’s development.

With Edson Álvarez, the change of coach brings him doubt. Undisputed starter with Erik Ten Hag, who arrived as manager of Manchester United, now the Mexican must earn the position at Ajax that will be directed by Alfred Schreuder.

Marcelo Flores is in the Arsenal Sub-23 preseason, but everything indicates that he will be taken over by Mikel Arteta in the first team, a situation that could define his future in Tata Martino’s final list heading to Qatar 2022.