One of the most recommended Xiaomi has 5G and only costs 154 euros

The POCO M3 Pro 5G crashes on AliExpress, but only for a limited time. It is one of the best buys if you are looking for something cheap.

Thanks to this offer you can get one of Xiaomi’s “Pro” phones at a discount. The POCO M3 Pro 5G drops in price and can be yours for only 154 euros in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, you will receive it at home quickly and for freewithout complications.

The Xiaomi mobile arrives with a 90hz displayone of the processors manufactured by MediaTek, 3 rear cameras and a battery that lasts all day. It will also allow you to jump to the 5G connectivity. What more can you ask for less than 160 euros?

Buy on AliExpress:POCO M3 Pro 5G

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at a discount

This POCO is not a mobile that goes unnoticed, its back is available in various colors that attract all eyes. The contrast with its large black module makes it very special. On its front it incorporates a 6.5-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz which looks pretty good.

The MediaTek Dimension 700 is the brain of this POCO, an 8-core, 7-nanometer chip that works very well. The applications you use every day will move without problems, you will enjoy with peace of mind. As we have pointed out, in this version it comes along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, more than decent numbers.

MediaTek Dimension 700

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.5″ IPS screen, Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC and 5G

You can take good pictures in many different conditions thanks to the 3 cameras rear of this POCO. arrive with a 48 megapixel main cameraa macro sensing 2 megapixels and a sensor that repeats with 2 megapixels for portrait mode. In the little hole in his forehead, an 8 megapixel camera.

Inside the Asian mobile lives a battery of 5,000mAh, you can leave the house without worries and it will last all day. we do not forget the 5G connectivity, this mobile arrives prepared to navigate at full speed. It even has FM Radiosomething that has been progressively disappearing from the scene.

Buy on AliExpress:POCO M3 Pro 5G

You can get a whole Xiaomi 5G for less than 160 euros, this offer is not nonsense. The POCO M3 Pro 5G is a device that has just what you need, a mobile you can trust. If you are interested, do not think about it too much, the offer will only be available for a limited time.

