On the hunt for the meteorite, a business through the roof – News

On the hunt for the meteorite, a business through the roof

Robert Ruiz Oliva

A few years ago Miguel Ángel Contreras, from Granada, put his doctoral thesis on hold to focus on his true passion, the search for meteorites, a hobby and also now a business from which he can live and which has taken him around the world.

Although it was more recently when this Sports Science graduate decided to dedicate himself professionally to this activity, his fascination with meteorites began when he was a child, when he played on the beach making craters with black rocks in the center, simulating the fall of those fragments of celestial bodies on Earth.

As a teenager he collected minerals that he himself found on trips and hiking trails, and as an adult he combined this passion with that of astronomy, as he told EFE.

METEORITES ON THE INTERNET

His love of searching for and capturing meteorites makes him one of the few people in Spain who dedicate himself to this activity, which he channels through his own website, baptized with a name that is quite a declaration of intent: MeteoLovers. com (meteor lovers)

