On different platforms: 3 premieres not to be missed – Come and see

There are more and more streaming services and their offer multiplies week by week. This weekend several novelties were added to the catalogs of platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s a look at the most recent additions:

Time for the Brave (film on Netflix)

It is not new, but Netflix incorporated a restored version of the 2005 film directed by Damián Szifrón (“The Simulators”, “Wild Tales”) is now available on Netflix. It’s a great opportunity to remember it or to see it for the first time if you didn’t.

A depressed police officer (Luis Luque) and the psychoanalyst (Diego Peretti) who accompanies him on his rounds form an unexpected friendship when they become involved in a homicide investigation.

color note: The film is available on Netflix in 4K resolution after a remastering process that began in 2021, where more than 130,000 frames were restored under the challenge of understanding the state of preservation of film materials, which have more than 17 years old.

Uncharted: Off the Map (movie on HBO MAX)

Based on the highly successful Playstation video game saga. Treasure hunter Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) recruits Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to help him recover a 500-year-old fortune. What begins as a heist turns into a competition against the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas).

“Take your map and accompany Nathan in the search for his brother. And the lost gold too, of course,” invited the platform for this adventure.

Chloe (series on Amazon Prime Video)

British psychological thriller miniseries produced by the BBC. It has six episodes.

Becky’s (Erin Doherty) lonely life is very different from Chloe’s (Poppy Gilbert). They used to be friends, but now Becky just watches Chloe on social media. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky adopts another identity, Sasha, and infiltrates the lives of Chloe’s friends to investigate. She thus discovers the various facets of Chloe, but gets lost in her lies. “Will she find out the truth before she loses herself completely?” She teases the synopsis.

The production was created by Alice Seabright for BBC One and Amazon Studios.

The cast is rounded out by Jack Farthing, Billy Howle, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brandon Micheal Hall, Akshay Khanna, Lisa Palfrey, Estella Daniels, Dominic Boyle, Daniel Betts and Ashleigh Reynolds.

Other options for the weekend:

Disney+ added to its catalog Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Meanwhile, another option that may interest Netflix users is the new Spanish series “The longest night“, a prison action thriller.