Nike turns 50 and looks to the metaverse

Accompanied by the famous, and controversial, swoosh symbol, the Nike brand is one of the best known in the world. Having reached the milestone of fifty years, the sportswear giant does not stop and ventures into the digital universe

It is the most precious brand that exists. It is worth more than twice as much as Adidas, its closest rival in sportswear; but it stands out significantly from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel. Nike has 73,000 direct employees, controls the Converse brand, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and reported revenues of $ 44.6 billion for fiscal year 2021. Yet it continues to maintain a cool aura.

Since Sotheby’s decided to create regular sessions – 8 to 10 each year – dedicated to sneakers in 2020, around 95% of its sales are made up of Nike models. The most expensive shoe ever sold at auction? It’s a Nike. It is a prototype of Nike Air Yeezy by Kanye West, which Ye wore to the 2008 Grammys: purchased in 2021 for $ 1.8 million. There are Nike models even in the permanent collection of the New York MET.

THE HISTORY OF THE SWOOSH

Nike has a motto, “Just Do It”, introduced in 1984, but especially the swoosh. Created by Carolyn Davidson, a recent graduate in graphic design at Portland State University, it was registered in 1971: on closer inspection it is a nod to the wings of the Nike of Samothrace, but also a check mark that is placed in the questionnaires multichoice.

However, the swoosh was in danger of disappearing in 1988. Nike has considered the possibility of discarding it after reports of unsafe working conditions and child exploitation in the factories of its subcontractors in Asia. Activists then coined the synonym: “swooshticka”. In 2017, new allegations related to unsafe working conditions came in. More recently, revelations on the treatment of female athletes, especially those who are pregnant, and on discrimination against female employees (resulting in a pending lawsuit). This series of crises forced the executives of the American giant to review their commercial and production practices, but not to abandon the swoosh, which in any case has maintained its dominant place in the global psyche of consumers.

COLLABORATION WITH MICHAEL JORDAN AND THE GREAT DESIGNERS

In its early days, Nike embraced the sporting epic by partnering with Michael Jordan, his first and most famous partner: he granted him control of his name in a way that no sports star had ever had before. From then on, investments in this sector never stopped: from running to basketball, from tennis to football, from ice hockey to skateboarding.

Then Nike began to invest in other directions as well: it gradually penetrated an entire universe of non-sporting subcultures. What’s more, she also started flirting with the best fashion designers around: Rei Kawakubo, Riccardo Tisci, Kim Jones, Virgil Abloh, Chitose Abe.

His relationships with non-traditional partners such as Travis Scott, Drake And Billie Eilish.

A SNEAKER FOR EVERYONE AND ACCESS TO THE METAVERSE

In early June, Nike unveiled the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoedesigned by the artist Tom Sachs: an object admittedly normcore and admittedly “democratic“ (costs just over $ 100, sold out in brevisismo I fear). This sneaker was born around the idea that there is no need to buy a new sneaker every week. A rather ambiguous proposal for a brand that has built its fashion economic leadership on the sale of sneakers. The latest acquisition made for the virtual sneaker brand RTFKT is less ambiguous. So Nike says it wants to accelerate its digital transformation using the most advanced game engines, NFT, blockchain authentication and augmented reality to create products suitable for the upcoming metaverse.

– Aldo Premoli

