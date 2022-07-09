Nicolas Cage will play an alcoholic dragon in an upcoming Paramount+ series

Maybe Nicolas Cage has never been as valued as it is now (it’s not even comparable to when he won the Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas, because then it wasn’t yet an Internet sensation), and to verify it, you just have to look at its new titles. the recent The unbearable weight of enormous talent supposes a whole love letter to his figure, and this July 15 hits theaters Pig, where Cage’s performance as a poor man who wants his pig back has captivated critics. But respectability aside, the eccentric actor is still in top form, and he’s not afraid to take on new acting challenges like…playing an alcoholic dragon. Fan of flashdancefor more signs.

This is the premise of Highfirea series whose preparation we learned about back in 2020. The idea was for Amazon to develop it, but dead line It has just been echoed that it will be Paramount + the one that will finally be in charge of the project. Highfire It is based on the homonymous novel by Eoin Colferand can be understood as an unsuspected mix of True Detective Y peter and the dragon with hints of Shrek. Thus, the adaptation introduces us to Highfire, a dragon that was once a fearsome monster but today calls himself old Vern and is addicted to vodka. Vern lives in the swamps of Louisiana and spends his days watching TV and enjoying musicals from the 80s, without anyone respecting him like they used to.

However, when he crosses paths with Squib, a human teenager with problems with the local mob, Vern will have no choice but to become Highfire again for new adventures. The dragon, it is understood that recreated by CGI, will have the voice of Cage, in a series developed by MGM that produces Cage himself along with Davey Holmes, commissioned to adapt Colfer’s novel. Prior to HighfireHolmes’s surname has become more or less known for being behind the series Get Shortybased on comedy How to conquer Hollywood. The corresponding series would be thriller criminal with touches of magical realism, where Cage is for now the only confirmed presence.





It should be noted that the opportunity to play an alcoholic dragon (something that every actor with a little self-respect has ever wanted to do) comes after the cancellation of the series where Cage was going to play Joe Exoticto whose figure the Netflix documentary was dedicated tiger-king. In the absence of Exotic, well it’s Highfire, and we can only hope that the series prospers quickly ahead of its premiere on Amazon.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.