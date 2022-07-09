NHL: Kevin Owens appears in the Draft

the fighter of wwe raw, Kevin Owensmade an appearance on the NHL Draft, the National Ice Hockey League, to join the commentary panel for the event in question. In addition, Owens commented that he will soon return to WWE programming.

A few weeks ago, on the Monday Night RAW prior to WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Owens had a fight planned against Ezekielbeing a place for the ladder match the prize for the winner of the fight. However, that confrontation never happened.

As reported a few days later, the former NXT champion would have dared a “minor” inconvenience, so he could not be part of the program. Since then, has not taken place on screen for WWE.

Bruce Boudreau, the presenter of the NHL Draft, declared himself a fan of Owens, claiming that he is his favorite fighter, and asked him when will we see them on television again. KO, after greeting the panel, he just said “soon” will be back on TV.

