Netflix releases an explosive preview of what will be its first tank of the year, The Gray Man

Netflix prepared for 2022 a large number of movieswithout a doubt one of the most anticipated is The Gray Man. The tape directed by the Russo brothers is presented as one of the tanks on the platform.

East spy thriller cost Netflix a large sum of moneythat is insured. First due to the presence of directors responsible for one of the highest grossing movies of all time, Avengers: Endgame and second for the huge cast with which it counts, which is led by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms.

The Gray Man is based on the series homonymous novels created by Mark Greaney. His story follows a CIA active Court Gentry (Gosling), also known as Sierra Six. This skilled agent has uncovered some of the Agency’s darkest secrets, making him a assassination target. Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of Gentry, will be in charge of leading the hunt. In a sea of ​​betrayals, the only ally Sierra Six can count on is agent Danny Miranda (Anne de Armas)Will the agent be able to outwit his hunters?

The movie arrives this month and to get audiences ready for the action, Netflix released a new preview. The clip starts with Sierra Six walking through a crowd as fireworks explode overhead. A voiceover announces that there is a new elimination target, where Gentry asks for the name of the target. “The Gray Man” they reply. The rest of the video full of persecution in cars and planes. An interesting detail is that the trailer predicts that the film will be “the most explosive”. The clip closes with the clash of agents: Gentry vs. Lloyd.

In addition to Gosling, Evans and De Armas, the film has to its credit Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura Y Alfred Woodard.

At first it was said that The Gray Man was a great investment for the platform and it is because it is estimated that the budget around $200 million dollars. The film will be presented in a circuit of cinemas select the next july 15. Meanwhile, its premiere in Netflix It will be days later July 22.

leave us your message with your opinion either comment about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!