Natalie-Portman-Thor | Natalie Portman’s expectations with her character of Jane Foster in “Thor: Love and Thunder” | CHEK

Natalie Portman has returned to Marvel. The actress, whose last appearance in the Cinematic Universe was in Thor: The Dark World, back in 2013. After several years, the actress returns to face the character of Jane Foster with a twist: now she will be the one who will carry the power of Thor.

Although it seemed like a sudden change, since the previous films did not work with his character much; a similar event occurred in the comics. There, Jane Foster suffered from cancer; but once Thor was repulsed by the hammer, she ended up carrying him and his powers. Although her physical situation was getting worse, she did what she could to save the world. In the film, it appears that similar events will result in Jane ending up in Mjolnir’s position.

It is not yet known how the character will be received, nor his future in the long-term Cinematic Universe. But as for the actress, Portman seems satisfied with the work. According to Cinemascomics, in a recent interview she said the following:

“I really love Taika’s ability (Taika Waititi, the director of “Love and Thunder”) of having no rules about what a comic book movie is supposed to be like. To have that kind of free form and free possibility is very lucky, and really lucky for Jane as a female character, in particular. He really gave her space for her to be ridiculous and weak, and not just have to be a tough, kick-ass girl all the time, which I think sometimes is the interpretation of what a feminist character would be.”

As for the idea that we could see his Thor in future tapes, he said this enigmatic phrase: “I am open to anything. She is such a cool character and I feel like anything is possible.”

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available only in cinemas.