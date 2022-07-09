Natalie Portman talks about her future after Thor: Love and Thunder

Actress Natalie Portman has returned to Marvel in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder and is clear about what she wants for Jane Foster.

After being absent in Thor: Ragnarökthe actress Natalie Portman has re-interpreted Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunderalthough this time he has obtained the powers of the God of Thunder.

Attention SPOILERS. We can check how Jane Foster have cancer and the use of Mjolnir weakens her, but she doesn’t give up her powers and goes all the way to the final fight with hatalthough he dies. But in Marvel there are characters that have returned despite the fact that we thought they were dead, for example Loki either Gamora. So in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder we can check that Jane Foster ends in the Valhalla and meets heimdal. Then there is a sign that says that Thor will come back… So don’t rule anything out.

In a recent interview Natalie Portman spoke of the future of the character and praised the director Taika Waititi:

“I really love Taika’s ability to have no rules about how a comic book movie is supposed to be. To have that kind of free form and free possibility is very lucky, and really lucky for Jane as a female character, in particular. He really gave her space for her to be ridiculous and weak, and not just have to be a tough, kick-ass girl all the time, which I think sometimes is the interpretation of what a feminist character would be.”

“I am open to anything. She is such a cool character and I feel like anything is possible.” so if they do Thor 5 we may see her again.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is currently in theaters. While all the movies Marvel in which he has participated Natalie Portman can be enjoyed in Disney Plus.