Napoli transfer market: Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo dreams, Juventus pressing on Koulibaly





In the apparent calm of the whole period of June and the first days of July, the Naples transfer market is shaken by a couple of suggestions that are anything but marginal. After the rumors of concern for Joaquin Correa, in fact, some new ones rumors would see the blues interested in two big shots as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. However, the situation for both is far from simple, and in all likelihood, at least as far as the Portuguese is concerned, it will remain just a dream. The current number 7 of the Manchester Unitedin fact, he communicated to his club that he wanted to leave, refusing the summons for the summer retreat. The British said they were willing to please the striker, provided that the company in question agrees to take on the entire salary of his last year of contract, equivalent to 30 million euros.

A figure that, of course, is really for a few, and more specifically, in addition to the Neapolitans, also Roma and Chelsea have tried to approach their agent, Jorge Mendes, however failing to enter into a real negotiation, given the aforementioned starting points. The only serious suitor for him would be the Bayern Monaco, with which CR7 may have already found an agreement. However, the situation remains blocked by Robert’s situation Lewandowskiout of the Bavarians and betrothed to Barcelona, with the Catalans who, however, should satisfy the request of 40 million from the Germans in a single solution. Definitely a complicated path, given the poor economic situation of the Blaugrana society.

Calciomercato Napoli: the truth about Dybala and the return of the flame for Mertens

As mentioned, in addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, in the last few days Paulo Dybala has also been associated with the Azzurri, who has remained free from Juventus after seven seasons. For weeks the persistent rumors have confirmed that the Argentine is a “betrothed” of Inter, with the CEO Beppe Marotta who already has an unwritten agreement in his pocket to be filed in fact through the prosecutor Jorge Antun, on the basis of 5 million euros per season plus 1 performance bonus. If we consider the fact that a year ago the Bianconeri were asked to renew at least 10 million per season and the hesitations of recent times with the Nerazzurri, it seems at least unlikely that the parties can sit down to negotiate for a figure even lower than the aforementioned one. .

Precisely for this reason, unless the president Aurelio De Laurentiis was not willing to make a real madness, it seems unlikely, at present, that Dybala can actually be defined as a concrete goal of Napoli. Confirming this is also the presence of the Neapolitan patron in Spain, for unspecified reasons. Therefore he could be in the Iberian Peninsula both to sell and to buy players, but more likely he could have reached Dries Mertens, on holiday in Ibiza, to try one last time to convince him to return to blue. However, as mentioned in other circumstances, it will be necessary for the parties to further narrow the gap between supply and demand.

Read also: Our fantasy football auction guide is about to come out. Do you want to know when and to know all the news? Click here

The pressing on Ostigard, Koulibaly-Juventus and the outgoing situation

In addition to the situations described above, Napoli’s incoming transfer market does not register other situations in an advanced state. The only negotiation that we are trying to carry out with conviction is the one with Brighton for Leo Ostigard, which this year showed off with the Genoa shirt. Even in this case, however, there remains a distance between the clubs, with the sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli who would like to convince the English to lend him on loan with the obligation of redemption and the latter who, instead, would like to monetize immediately. In total stalemate, however, the situation linked to Gerard Deulofeuwhich would materialize only in the event of the sale of Matteo Politano. The former Inter and Diego Demme were the object of desire of the Valenciabut the deficit of 70 million Spaniards, to be filled with transfers, has slowed everything down, with the new technician Gennaro Gattuso to say the least dissatisfied and, according to some rumors, about to resign.

The aforementioned footballers, however, seem to have new and unexpected company. In fact, in recent days the Juventus he would have increased his pressure on captain Kalidou Koulibaly. The blue number 26 would represent for the bianconeri a top reinforcement for a department that has already lost Giorgio Chiellini and could soon say goodbye to Matthijs de Ligt. However, the president De Laurentiis is not willing to sell the Senegalese for less than 40 million, and on his part not even the player would like to leave Campania. However, the prosecutor Fali Ramadani would not be of the same opinion, an element on which the Piedmontese leverage to act as an intermediary with Naples and Koulibaly so that the operation can be successful. The feeling is that in the next few weeks there could be important developments also regarding this situation, waiting for the Napoli transfer market to take off definitively.

Read also: Serie A, the calendar of Napoli’s summer friendlies



