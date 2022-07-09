Naomi publishes her first message after her alleged departure from WWE

After almost two months of speculation, rumors and contradictory information, it seems that the story of Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE is about to end. The wrestlers made headlines after making the decision to leave the venue where the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw took place shortly after it aired, prompting the company to suspend them indefinitely.

Since then, the news and information did not stop happening. Meanwhile, the protagonists chose to keep a low profile, keeping silent about the case. However, various outlets reported that Banks was trying to obtain his release from WWE through his attorneys.

Meanwhile, we have heard little about Naomi, who still did not comment on the matter, until today, when the fighter has decided to share a publication on her Twitter account, responding to fan criticism for the first time since being suspended indefinitely.

“Built, not bought.

EARNED, not given away.

WORKED HARD, not given.

RARE, not mediocre.”

With these words, Naomi wanted to summarize her time at the company, pointing out that she worked hard to be there, and that they did not give her anything. It is significant that the fighter has waited until now to refer to her situation publicly about her, since more and more media are claiming that both she and Banks would no longer be part of WWE.

