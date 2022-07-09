Movies to watch tonight on Google Peru

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching the cinema has been totally transformed, proof of this is Google.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the filmsbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Google and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Google Peru.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is unmasked and therefore he is not able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

two. Sonic 2: The Movie

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is dying to prove that he has the makings of a true hero, but Robotnik returns with a new partner Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations, but Sonic is not alone, Tails will help him.

3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

After four years of abandonment of the Jurassic World tourist complex, Isla Nublar is only inhabited by the surviving dinosaurs. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to come to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs on the island.

Four. The lost City

A lonely romance novelist on tour with the cover model for her latest book finds herself embroiled in an attempted kidnapping that leads them both on a fiery jungle adventure.

5. Father there is only one

Javier is a man who thinks he knows everything, but doesn’t lift a finger to help his wife take care of the house and their five children. However, this family man has to face reality when his wife decides to go on a trip and leave him alone with her children. This will be an experience that will change everyone’s lives forever.

6. The Weight of Talent

Nicolas Cage plays himself in this wacky action-comedy. The fictional version of Cage is a penniless actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire superfan (Pedro Pascal). But things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nick Cage.

7. Uncharted

A descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake discovers the location of the legendary city of El Dorado. With the help of his mentor Victor Sullivan and the ambitious journalist Elena Fischer, Nathan Drake will work to discover its secrets, while surviving on an island full of pirates, mercenaries and a mysterious enemy, they will embark on an unprecedented search to reach the treasure before than his pursuers. Adaptation of the acclaimed homonymous video game.

8. Sings! two

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

9. Morbius

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering the same fate, Doctor Morbius makes a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success is soon revealed to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

10. fifty shades freed

Believing they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and their life full of luxury. But just when Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Google in the age of streaming

google play is a digital distribution platform for mobile applications that uses the Android operating system; Likewise, it is an online store operated by the Google company that allows its users to download applications from games, music, books, magazines, movies and more.

Among the services offered by the internet giant is the application google tv (for the United States, Spain and Mexico) and Play Movies (in Latin American countries), through which users can watch movies and series purchased through Google Play.

It should be noted that films can be bought or rented, while in the case of series, seasons or episodes are not available for rent. The content can also be downloaded so that the subscriber can view it later without the need for internet access.

Play Movies is located available in more than 60 countries, while Google TV is only available on 15; In addition, the service to watch series is only available in the United States, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom.

It was in August 2008 when Google launched its Android Market for paid applications in the United States and the United Kingdom; four years later, in 2012, the company relaunched the service and changed it to the name Google Play, which at that time it had a base of 450 thousand applications.

Subsequently, Google Play has undergone various changes such as adding PayPal payment, adding the Google Play Games section, prohibiting cryptocurrency mining applications, and placing more emphasis on the evaluation of children’s content with the “Teacher Approved” section. .

According to 2018 figures, Google had on its record 2.5 billion active Android devices and 2 billion monthly users on Google Play, which ultimately accumulated 115 billion downloads in the store in those 12 months.

