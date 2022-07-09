Movies to watch this weekend on Netflix according to your zodiac sign | NewsNet

These are the ideal movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend, according to your zodiac sign.

The signs say a lot about each person. Based on the characteristics of each one, these are the ideal movies to find what to watch this weekend on Netflix.

Netflix Movie for Aries: Time for the Brave

With a fearless and irascible personality, this fire sign will find his ideal film in the adventure starring Diego Peretti. Netflix restored it in 4k and it is ideal to enjoy this weekend.

Its synopsis reads as follows: “A psychoanalyst is sentenced to do community work because of a traffic accident, so he is assigned to attend to a Police inspector devastated by his wife’s infidelity. Together they will face unimaginable dangers.”

Netflix movie for Taurus: Gladiator

Earth sign par excellence, protector of your loved ones and of maintaining stability in your life. For this reason, a film that transports them to another era and represents their ideals is ideal. On Netflix you will find this with Russell Crowe’s Gladiator.

Its synopsis is: “The Roman general Maximus is the most loyal supporter of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, who has led him from victory to victory. However, Commodus, the son of Marcus Aurelius, is jealous of Maximus’ prestige and even more so of the love his father has for him.”

Gemini Netflix Movie: The Mitchell Family vs. The machines

An air sign with an outgoing personality, they enjoy adventures full of imagination. That’s why this explosive Netflix family comedy is ideal for them.

It’s about: “The Mitchell family’s road trip, escorting one of their sons to his first day of college, is interrupted by a technological insurrection that threatens humanity.”

Netflix Movie for Cancer: The Meaning of Life

The first water sign is emotional but strong-willed. That’s why this new Netflix drama is the movie that will touch your heart and make you cry more than once.

Its synopsis reads: “A popular student loses her memory after a car accident and must get her life back with the help of a book of poems and an unlikely friend.”

Netflix movie for leo: Nicolas Cage’s Hidden Evil

Leo, the king of the zodiac, needs to attract attention and always be the protagonist. Hidden Evil Netflix, starring Nicolas Cage, will make you feel part of it.

The synopsis reads as follows: “A man seeks shelter during a hurricane and is offered help by a very nice couple. But everything turns sinister when they make him a disturbing offer.

Netflix movie for virgo: Between Razors and Secrets

Virgo loves perfection and having everything under control. According to this premise, they will enjoy a story that closes all the mysteries raised at the beginning of the film.

The synopsis of Between Knives and Secrets is: “Benoit Blanc, a relentless detective, investigates the death of an elderly crime novelist in the mansion of the deceased. Benoit will have to navigate the traps and lies that the novelist’s eccentric family and servants have hatched.”

Netflix Movie for Libra: I’m Not Here Anymore

Libra is a sign that likes to maintain balance and justice. Social and easy to empathize, they will find the ideal weekend watching I’m not here anymore.

I’m No Longer Here is about: “After a misunderstanding with a local cartel, young Ulises is forced to emigrate, leaving behind his family, his friends and the parties he loves.”

Netflix movie for scorpio: Fragments of a woman

Water sign, intrepid and always in search of new emotions. The ideal movies for them are those with a lot of emotions. Because of this, they will find a point of connection with Fragments of a woman.

His synopsis of Fragmentos de una mujer is: “The life of a couple is transformed after losing their baby during a birth at home after the negligence committed by a midwife, who is denounced in court.”

Netflix movie for Sagittarius: Tick, Tick… Boom!

The most positive sign of the zodiac. Sagittarius is not easily discouraged and knows that with effort he can achieve everything, although he easily gets angry if things do not go as he expects. This weekend, you can enjoy the movie starring Andrew Garfield.

This story is about: “Jon is an aspiring playwright who, approaching his 30th birthday, is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his dream is worth it.”

Netflix movie for capricorn: Whiplash

Capricorn likes demanding. Focused on a single goal, they don’t rest until they achieve it. On Netflix, there is his most representative film: Whiplash.

Whiplash is about the following: “Andrew Neiman is an ambitious young jazz drummer. Scarred by the failure of his father’s literary career, he is obsessed with rising to the top within the elite East Coast music conservatory, where he study”.

Aquarius Netflix Movie: The Theory of Everything

The sign of wisdom. Enjoy captivating stories that pursue the common good. The Theory of Everything with Eddie Redmayne is the perfect movie to catch a zodiac sign.

The synopsis reads as follows: “At 21, Stephen, a brilliant student, receives a devastating diagnosis: a motor neuron disease will attack his limbs and abilities, leaving him with severely limited ability to move and speak, and a life expectancy of two years”.

Netflix Movie for Pisces: Baby Driver

Pisces is emotional, kind and calm. Sometimes, so calm that it is difficult for him to decide which movie to watch. To stop you from spending hours on the Netflix search engine, Baby Driver is his flagship movie.

It’s about: “Baby is a getaway driver who, in love, intends to leave the criminal life behind and start over with the woman he loves. When the boss of a gangster gang forces him to work for him and the operation fails, his life and the life of his girl are in danger”.