More evidence of Sasha Banks’ departure from WWE is revealed

After several weeks of speculation, rumors and contradictory information, everything points to the story of Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE would have ended. The fighters have been in the news since they decided to leave the venue where the Monday Night Raw episode took place on May 16 shortly after it aired, which led the company to suspend them indefinitely.

Since then, we have witnessed a veritable maelstrom of news and information that seemed endless. Meanwhile, the protagonists chose to remain silent, although various outlets reported that Banks was trying to obtain his release from WWE through his lawyers.

Now, at this point, almost two months after the events of Monday Night Raw, the departure of both superstars is becoming more and more evident, especially in the case of Sasha. The latest example is found in the recent removal of his image on the main screen of the Peacock application.

In this sense, it should be noted that Banks was one of the images that fans could choose as an avatar. However, that option has been removed. Anyone who would have chosen Banks as their avatar will now have the NBC peacock by default.. Currently the only options available are Asuka and Roman Reigns.

Also, Throughout this week, Banks and Naomi changed their Instagram profileswhere you can now read “professional wrestler” instead of “WWE superstar”. It is, therefore, another piece of evidence that would confirm the departure of both from the company. Naomi even went to Twitter to speak for the first time on the subject since it was suspended indefinitely.

In the meantime, WWE continues to keep the Women’s Tag Team Championships vacant. The company announced a tournament to crown two new champions after stripping Banks and Naomi of the titles. However, the tournament never took place, and So far, WWE still hasn’t made a decision on the matter..

