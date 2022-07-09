Minute by minute the Sprint for the Austrian Grand Prix

Checo Pérez with the need to climb positions to seek the podium on Sunday; Ferrari on the hunt for Verstappen

weekend of Grand Prix in Austriathe second with the Sprint qualifying format, which consists of a 24-lap race, just over 100 kilometers, or 30 minutes, whichever comes first. Max Verstappen starts from pole.

The result of this thorough competition determines the starting grid for the Grand Prix. In Emilia Romagna the previous appointment with said format, I did not change the pole or the second position, however, the order was altered and one of the great beneficiaries was precisely Czech Perez.

that afternoon in Imola Czech Perez He started seventh and finished third. From that position he was able to build his career that left him in second place, after enduring the attack of charles leclerc. Now the Mexican driver will have to repeat that performance and come back from 13th position in the red bull ringwhich, unlike Imola, lends itself more to overtaking – there are three DRS zones.

The red bull ring It is a 4,318-meter circuit with ten curves -seven of them to the right- on which ‘Mad Max’ began to lay the foundations last year, by winning the two races it hosted, one of them, the Styrian Grand Prixthe region in which Spielberg is located-, a title that in the end would end up being complicated and would not decide in his favor until the last lap of the last race.