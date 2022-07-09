Ministry of Health Colima reports first case of monkeypox in Colima

The Health Secretary in the entity reported that the first confirmed case of monkeypox or “monkey pox”, as well as a probable case and a suspected case of severe acute hepatitis of unknown cause in children of the entity, for whom clinical follow-up has already begun.

Through a statement it was announced that during the third extraordinary meeting of the State Health Safety Committee (CESS), the unit reported the first case of monkeypox in a 45-year-old woman who began a clinical picture of fever, pain in muscles, joints and lower back, retroocular pain and skin rashes on the face, neck, shoulders and limbs bottoms that were itchy.

As epidemiological background, he had contact with a person from Jalisco and with others who have recently traveled to the United States, both contacts without apparent symptoms or visible injuries.

For this reason, sanitary measures were established as dictated by the protocol, which consist of strict isolation, frequent hand washing, mandatory use of face masks for the patient and members of her family, avoid sharing food and drinks, avoid contact with injuries and manipulation of the patient’s objects with gloves.

Clinical and epidemiological follow-up was indicated for 21 days for the patient and her contacts, although currently no symptoms or skin lesions have been identified in them, the patient has evolved favorably and on an outpatient basis, with lesions in remission.

On the other hand, it was announced that two cases were registered, one suspected and one probable, of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin. The first in a 3-year-old child and the second in a 5-month-old infant.

As epidemiological background, the patient had contact with a person from Jalisco PHOTO: Special

They both introduced themselves as jaundice symptoms, which is yellow discoloration of the skin and sclera of the eyes: white outer lining of the eye, with abnormal liver function tests, the suspected case is awaiting results from the federal level. Both patients evolving favorably at home.

Aware of the scope of the Health Promotion strategy, the unit asked the members of the CESS to distribute an infographic prepared by the Health Services on monkeypox, with a description, symptoms and how is this disease spreadas well as preventive measures.

Likewise, he emphasized that if someone has signs and symptoms compatible with monkeypox, they should go to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

The current situation of the Covid-19 in the state of Colimahighlighting that this condition is on the rise in the entity and even doubled the number of cases compared to last week and also increased 8 of the 10 epidemiological indicators.

At this meeting, it was agreed to maintain epidemiological surveillance within the units and dependencies, provide medical care, and continue with the mitigation measures for Covid-19, since these measures are useful to also prevent monkeypox and severe acute hepatitis from unknown origin.

Before concluding, the Secretary of Health, Martha Janeth Espinosa Mejía, highlighted the importance of reinforcing the prevention measures that have been learned by Covid-19 and making health protocols mandatory in schools, work environments and closed spaces, urging promote good sanitary practices in facilities and other places.

