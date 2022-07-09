Minecraft should add new potions for this reason

Share

The Brewing Station could facilitate some of the more interesting fusions between potions.

Minecraft is a benchmark in the video game industry. Despite the fact that more than a decade has passed since its launch, it continues to impress that the game has evolved in very positive ways. The first, and one of the most notable, was when Mojang expanded its maps after being bought by Microsoft in 2014. But while online survival modes are one of the cornerstones for Minecraft, the category that helped the most in fueling this popularity was creative mode.

The latter has its reasons for being. Not only because a large number of players have shown great ability to make their respective creations or imitate the real world, but because the sandbox has spread all available items within its world. In each of the biomes we have seen a notable improvement, as well as more and more details that could have a bit of reality from its cubic perspective.

The addition of animals, climates, or interaction and crafting/empowering systems has made Minecraft much more versatile, of course. And this variety of options opens the door for players to dare to explore the sandbox without fear of finding the same as a few years ago. While the scenarios stick more and more to the details of an existing world, the tools also have their own benefits.

In order to create the artifacts of a basic subsistence, players have a crafting table that allows them to get from the most basic objects to evolve them into enchantment tables or other blocks that will be useful for their constructions.

As Minecraft is updated, a series of recipes have been implemented to create new objects or Mojang includes a new use for them. And although this is the standard creation technique, it has not exactly been updated in the same parameters as biomes, for example. And something that has been worrying his fans is that crafting stalls haven’t made the big strides that other Minecraft features have.

One of the best examples of this apparent backwardness is with the brewing stalls, the latest potions of which were included in the Java edition of Minecraft 1.13, which stood out for its updates to the aquatic biome and the inclusion of new marine species. Since then, players have been able to create turtle master or slow falling potions (which are some of the more unusual ones found in the sandbox).

Judging by the time that the aquatic update has elapsed and the news that should be recognized, Minecraft players are waiting for Mojang to deal with potions. And from there, they could improve the potions system.

Some of the options for the potion system in Minecraft

As we mentioned, one of the brewing stalls is one of the most popular, where players can create poison or induce vulnerability and while they can be made manually through the use of potions, brewing could be the solution to these expectations (especially since it doesn’t give access to the full list).

And the possibilities of effects are really wide for Minecraft players. One of them that would make the mining process more useful and bearable could be the rush, considering all that sometimes you have to go through to find minerals. In this way, if Mojang made the potion more accessible, players would have better results. Or, also, the potions of luck, for those who are looking for rare objects. Even an alternative for healing would be the absorption potions, once you have been surprised by the monsters.

In addition, among these effects that are basic and well known, there is also it would be interesting to be able to combine the potions to learn about other types of experiments. Especially since the turtle master’s potion has been a pioneer in boosting resistance, in exchange for temporary slowness.

In this sense, Mojang could test some of the potions that already exist to make them more complex, in conjunction with different elaboration processes. But what does this mean? which could add a potion of strength while adding mining fatigue in order to slow down player attacks. Or, a potion of speed and healing added to a temporary weakness could help the player escape sticky situations.

Potion updates could bring a lot of positive changes

In short, all these additions, in addition to the fact that they could improve the Minecraft experience, would surely also inspire players around the world to create new content and seek new results. Although they require other ingredients, it is Mojang’s opportunity to continue introducing mobs and they would even propose the creation of other dimensions as a solution to said searches or interactions. And considering that updates to the potion brewing system have always been subject to the introduction of mobs, the sandbox has plenty of opportunity to continue to attract thousands of players as it has so far.

Unfortunately Mojang has not reported an update and the game mechanics suggest that it may not happen soon. However, it never ceases to amaze how much the Mojang team has accomplished over the years.

Related topics: Minecraft

Share

We are on Google News! To follow