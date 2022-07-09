Minecraft: How to find the Heart of the Sea and what it is for

Minecraft is one of the most important games in history. Although its base is to build and create our own worlds, it is also possible to discover some incredible secrets… and use them in our favor.

Many times these valuable items can be built, no matter how hard it is to find the ingredients for ”the recipe”. We are sorry to tell you that this is not the case of the Heart of the sea…

VIDEO Minecraft: The Wild Update – Launch Trailer

What is the heart of the sea? This fascinating object hides in a remote place in the oceanand whoever finds it (if you don’t lose your patience before) will get amazing underwater abilities.

If your thing is to investigate and you want to unravel the mystery behind this treasure, in this guide we will get you out of doubt. Minecraft: Heart of the sea. What is it for and how to get it.

heart of the sea What is it for and how to get it

The Heart of the Sea is a precious stone that is hidden in a remote place in the Minecraft ocean. It is a unique object will give you amazing abilities to move underwater.

Specifically, the Heart of the Sea can be used in different ways. For example, it is a powerful item capable of destroying sea temples in the blink of an eye (as the core of the structure).

Nevertheless, the most popular use of this item is as an ingredient in a recipe. The Heart of the Sea is indispensable for making a channelerand this will give us exclusive powers that we can use in the ocean.

How do you get the Heart of the Sea? We are sorry to tell you that it is impossible to manufactureand that the only way to get it is by exploring every corner of the Minecraft ocean.

The Heart of the Sea is hidden in a treasure chest. These chests are usually in shipwrecks and hidden locations in the sea.…although, with a bit of luck, you may find it by chance.

How to get the Heart of the Sea

Getting this item is not an exact science. In fact, you are more likely to get it by luck or by being an intrepid Minecraft treasure hunter. What is certain is that you will find it inside a treasure chest.

The easiest way to find these treasure chests is by maps. To obtain a map you will have to go to a cartographer, which is one of the most common jobs in the villages of the game.

Another way to find treasure chests is locating shipwrecks. These locations on the bottom of the sea are full of treasure and rewards… and the Heart of the Sea may be hidden in one of them.

There are many ways to get the Heart of the Sea, but in turn none is 100% effective. Here are a few tips that will make your search easier:

Treasure chests are usually two blocks of sand or underwater

the shipwrecks hide maps that could reveal the location of the Heart of the Sea

It is advisable loot shipwrecks to obtain resources (for example, wood).

Go to different cartographers to get maps of the ocean.

feed dolphins, as these can guide you to a chest or shipwreck easily.

What is the Heart of the Sea for?

Although it has several uses, the most widespread is this. The Heart of the Sea is the base ingredient of the channeler.an item that will give us incredible powers in Minecraft.

What powers are we talking about? For example, night vision or ability to breathe underwater. The latter is tremendously useful if we want to build an underwater city or explore the ocean.

To build a channeler we need the Heart of the Sea, but that’s not all. On the build table too 8 nautilus shells will be needed. Also, to increase the effect of the channeler you will need a few blocks of prismarine.

Get the prismarine blocks it is not particularly difficult. You can find this material in underwater caverns, both in its common form and in black. It works as an amplifier of our powers.

As for Nautilus shells, they are somewhat more complex to obtain. You can get them through said sea creature, although they are not as common as we would like.

You will find nautilus shells in fishing farms. This will not only give you said material, but also shells of other animals that are considered treasures in Minecraft. You can also loot drowning farmsfound at the bottom of the sea.

If you are tired of searching and want to have your channeler now, the alternative is barter. You may get 8 nautilus shells for 40 emeralds at any traveling water market.

Once you have the nautilus shells, place them around the Heart of the Sea on the construction table and you will have your precious channeler.

Do you usually play Minecraft? If so, we recommend you take a look at the following guides: How to make an Iron Golem and what it is for, How to get a diamond in version 1.19, or Where is the ancestral city in Minecraft.