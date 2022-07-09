Minecraft: Guide to install OptiFine in version 1.19 of the game

Wildly popular in the gaming community of Minecraft, the OptiFine mod is a real gem that improves the performance of the game as well as increasing its graphic quality. Most versions of the game are compatible and we tell you how to install it.

What does OptiFine do?

OptiFine offers a truly large number of features that allow you to improve both graphics and game performance on your PC, be it latency or frames per second. Naturally, there are many other options available that allow you to associate OptiFine with the Shaders of your choice, to change viewing distance, lighting, colors…

You will probably need a little time before discovering all the features of this very complete mod, as well as the configuration that suits you best. But in the long run you will win and probably enjoy a lot more playing a Minecraft optimized according to your personal preferences.

Where can I find OptiFine?

The safest and fastest way to get this mode is directly on the site dedicated to this mod, which can be found by following this link. At the moment, only a version called “Preview” is available for patch 1.19 “Wild Update”, but a stable and final version is in development and should be available very soon if we trust the creator of the mod.

Here are the download links for the main versions of the game, feel free to search the official site if you play on another version:

OptiFine 1.7.10 HDU E7 download link Compatible OptiFine 1.8.9 HDU M5 download link Compatible OptiFine 1.9.4 HDU I5 download link Compatible OptiFine 1.10.2 HDU I5 download link Compatible OptiFine 1.11.2 HDU G5 download link Compatible OptiFine 1.12.2 HDU G5 download link Compatible OptiFine 1.13.2 HDU G5 download link Incompatible OptiFine 1.14.4 HDU G5 download link Compatible v. 28.2.23 OptiFine 1.15.2 HDU G6 download link Compatible v. 31.2.45 OptiFine 1.16.5 HDU G8 download link Compatible v. 36.1.0 OptiFine 1.17.1 UHD H1 download link Compatible v. 37.0.103 OptiFine 1.18 UHD H3 download link Compatible v. 38.0.14 OptiFine 1.18.1 UHD H5 download link Compatible v. 39.0.66 OptiFine 1.18.2 HD U H7 download link Compatible v. 40.0.24 OptiFine 1.19 HDU H8 pre7 download link Compatible v. 41.0.63

Install OptiFine quickly

The installation of OptiFine is particularly easy and fast. You simply select the mod version associated with the version of the game you are playing. If you play in Minecraft 1.19 for example, you must select the download link in the table above in the line “OptiFine 1.19”.

As soon as the .jar file has finished downloading, open it. The following window is then displayed:

Normally, the folder where Minecraft was installed is selected by default. Otherwise, choose it manually according to the settings you made during installation, and then click Install. A few seconds later, a new small window should open telling you that Optifine has been successfully installed.

All you have to do is start Minecraft normally. In the launcher you will discover that a new version has been installed, in our case it is a version called 1.19-Optifine_HD_U_H8_pre7 according to the one we have installed. Select it and start the game to get access to the mod!

All options can now be found in the game menu. Select Options and then graphic options to have access to a new range of options of all kinds that will allow you to greatly improve the performance of your machine in Minecraft.