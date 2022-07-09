Millie Bobby Brown’s platonic love movies that you can see this weekend on Star Plus










Jennifer Olvera

The wish of Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in Stranger Things, that Leonardo DiCaprio was part of the cast of the series was not fulfilled. The protagonist of the production of the Duffer brothers invited the actor to be her lost brother. “Leo, if you want to be in Stranger Things, here’s the contract”said.

If you also had the hope that DiCaprio would take Millie Bobby Brown at her word and appear in the series, here we leave you a list with the movies that the actor stars in available on Star Plus.



Romeo and Juliet (1996)

Romeo and Julietavailable in Star Plus, It is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s best-known love tragedy. It was written and directed by Baz Luhrmandirector of the recent biopic Elvisand starring DiCaprio and Claire Danes (little women). It is set in a very modern Verona, known as Verona Beach, where a love story between teenage Romeo and Juliet flourishes while there is war and rivalry between their two powerful families.



The Revenant (2015)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Domhnall Gleeson, The Revenant was directed by Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu.. Tell how youA group of trappers is ambushed by Arikara Indians, who steal the skins they were carrying. on the run, Hugh Glass is brutally attacked by a bear; however, with wounds and a broken leg, Glass will find the man who murdered her son and get revenge.. You can watch this movie, for which DiCaprio won the Oscar for Best Actor, on Star Plus.



My life as a son (1993)

In Star Plus you can find my life as a sonone of the first films that DiCaprio starred in. Follow the story of Caroline (Ellen Barkin), a single mother, and her son Toby (Leonardo DiCaprio), who move to Washington to build a new life. Caroline meets Dwight (Robert De Niro) and marries him, unaware that it will make life miserable for her and Toby.



The Beach (2000)

The Beach, directed by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting) and available on Star Plus, follows Richard, a young man staying at a backpacker hotel on Khao San Road. Daffy (Robert Carlyle), a man she meets on vacation, reveals to her the existence of a restricted paradise island located in the Gulf of Thailand.. Richard convinces a French couple to visit her and, little by little, they realize that the beach It is far from being a paradise.



