Millie Bobby Brown’s platonic love movies that you can see this weekend on Star Plus



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Romeo and Juliet (1996)



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The Revenant (2015)



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

My life as a son (1993)



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The Beach (2000)



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



6/6 SLIDES