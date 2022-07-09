Miles Teller says Top Gun 3 is totally up to Tom Cruise

After being delayed for over a year because Tom Cruise refused to release it via streaming services, Top Gun Maverick It hit theaters in late May and has since become the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career, so it’s no surprise to learn that there has been talk of a possible sequel.

The first Top Gun movie hit theaters in 1986 and marked viewers of that time, making it one of the most anticipated movies of this year just because of its nostalgic factor. However, Top Gun: Maverick surprised to be a very good movie that is enjoyed much more on the big screen.

In a recent interview with the ETOnline portal, the actor Miles Teller (Rooster) said he has discussed the possibility of a third Top Gun movie with Tom Cruise, but the final decision will rest with the Maverick actor. Without a doubt, after the incredible performance that Top Gun: Maverick has had at the box office, Paramount Pictures is considering all options for the future.

Miles Teller says he’s totally up for playing the role of Rooster on the big screen, but it’s all up to Tom Cruise. “I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see”, was all the actor said. Still, Teller says he’s very grateful to Tom Cruise for sharing Top Gun with him and the other young actors.

Even though Miles Teller starred in Whiplash and was very well received critically, Top Gun: Maverick is without a doubt the biggest commercial success he’s worked on, which he said is a very good sentiment. Finally, whether or not a third Top Gun movie is made, Miles Teller says he has developed a very special relationship with Tom Cruise and recently congratulated him on his 60th birthday.