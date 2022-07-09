Medicine UAEM, present at Harvard University with the student Alejandro Miranda

Raúl Alejandro Miranda Ojeda, student of the tenth semester of the Medical Surgeon Degree at the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEMéx), is doing a research stay at Harvard University, after being invited by academics from the American higher education institution.

Miranda Ojeda shared that her passion for research since she began her studies as a surgeon and her participation in the Summer of Scientific and Technological Research promoted by UAEMéx in agreement with the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACyT) allowed her to recognize her interest for science, spread it and generate knowledge, as well as having contact with Mexican and foreign researchers, such as the Harvard academics who invited him to carry out said stay.

“I had already worked with doctors who had been at Harvard before and they were the ones who recommended me to be part of the stay, they were like a link to say: look, apply here, they are looking for people who have your profile. So, it was not difficult for me, since since I have been in the race I have been involved in research work”.

The university student, who began his stay at the end of May and will conclude next November the activity he carries out at the Spaulding Neuromodulation Center, a hospital affiliated with Harvard University, located in Boston, Massachusetts, shared that some of the characteristics that allowed to be considered was the passion for research and science, the perseverance regarding the results that it is generating in the scientific field, as well as its participation in research contests, mainly.

During her stay, Miranda Ojeda conducts research on new treatments with devices to improve the health of patients suffering from diseases such as autism, cerebrovascular events and comorbidities.

The university student hopes that after his academic activity at Harvard University he can promote the dissemination of science at UAEMéx and get more young people to collaborate and participate in the generation of knowledge.

“I hope that my participation inspires my university classmates, that they are not afraid to get involved in research, since you just need to be persevering, have passion to do what you do,” he said.

The student of the Bachelor of Medical Surgeon thanked the support and facilities that the UAEMéx has given him so that he can continue improving his academic training.

