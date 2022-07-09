Mario Balotelli ignores Cristiano Ronaldo from his all-time best XI and has only two Premier League stars in his squad

MARIO BALOTELLI has decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his all-time final squad.

The 31-year-old included just two Premier League players and chose Brazilian legend Ronaldo to lead the line with Lionel Messi.

Balotelli was asked to name his latest XI holder during a Puma Football Instagram chat with Thierry Henry.

The striker, who currently plays for Adana Demispor in Turkey, has chosen former teammate Yaya Toure and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to play in the middle of the park.

Messi and Ronaldo were the two forwards, with Alessandro Nesta and Fabio Cannavaro at the center of the defense.

Speaking of his team, Balotelli said: “Pirlo guarantees you ten goals a year, Yaya can do everything.

“I think it’s a good team, even if I left you [Henry] outside, I left Cristiano [Ronaldo] out.”

Balotelli won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2012 before leaving them in 2013 to join Milan.

He returned to England with Liverpool in 2014 but failed to live up to expectations at Anfield.

Recalling his time in the English top flight, he said: “I have only fond memories of the Premier League.

“The Premier League is the best. The French championship is also physical, however ”.

Balotelli’s career has been plagued with off-pitch problems, including the time he was caught throwing darts at City’s youth team.

He is famous for his bad behavior, but the Italian insists that accidents at a young age were related to his age.

He said, “I always say I was crazy, but I wasn’t crazy either, I was just young.

“I’ve always been respectful, but when you’re 16 or 17 you want to do the things 16 or 17 year olds do: hang out in clubs, you know.

“But when you are a footballer there is an expectation from you”.