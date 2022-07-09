Malgioglio: “I discovered I have a malignant tumor. Jennifer Lopez has worked the miracle”

Christian Malgiogliolyricist and TV personality among the best known in Italy, through an interview released in the Corriere della Sera, made a private revelation about his state of health: “I feel miraculous. I accidentally discovered of have a malignant tumor. I spread the cream on my legs, and I never do: I saw a mole. I had to leave for Brazil, in the wake of the success of “I fell in love with your husband” “. Malgioglio highlighted during the interview released.









Then he added: “For the sake of scruple, I had myself checked and they decided to operate immediately, even saying that otherwise I would have had a few months to live. At that point I should have done Jennifer Lopez’s tattoo in the beginning. Then, to show it more, I preferred the outside of her leg. If I hadn’t changed my mind I would never have noticed: I can say that Jennifer Lopez did the miracle “. He concluded the versatile television personality during the interview on the pages of Corriere della Sera.