Malgioglio: “I discovered I have a malignant tumor. Jennifer Lopez has worked the miracle”
The volcanic Cristiano Malgioglio made a shocking revelation about his state of health through an interview with Corriere della Sera.
Christian Malgiogliolyricist and TV personality among the best known in Italy, through an interview released in the Corriere della Sera, made a private revelation about his state of health: “I feel miraculous. I accidentally discovered of have a malignant tumor. I spread the cream on my legs, and I never do: I saw a mole. I had to leave for Brazil, in the wake of the success of “I fell in love with your husband” “. Malgioglio highlighted during the interview released.
Then he added: “For the sake of scruple, I had myself checked and they decided to operate immediately, even saying that otherwise I would have had a few months to live. At that point I should have done Jennifer Lopez’s tattoo in the beginning. Then, to show it more, I preferred the outside of her leg. If I hadn’t changed my mind I would never have noticed: I can say that Jennifer Lopez did the miracle “. He concluded the versatile television personality during the interview on the pages of Corriere della Sera.
