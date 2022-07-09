Love and Tunder” is “very gay” says Natalie Portman

Commercial film production companies like Disney and Marvel They seek to enter the LGBTI market, now with the movie “Thor: Love and Tunder”.

About this work, Natalie Portman said that the film was “very gay”. Although this expression about how gay he can be has generated criticism in the community for wanting to force a diverse discourse.

What is it that is very gay? A Twitter user previewed the movie a bit, so the following paragraph will be a bit of a spoiler.

There are three scenes that are supposedly gay. The first, Aca Valkyra kisses the hand of a Greek woman.

Korg, a character in the film, explains to Valkira how babies are born on her planet, it is through touching each other and she creates a child with another man, the scene lasts three seconds.

SPOILERS #ThorLoveAndThunder I like to talk about how Natalie Portman described #ThorLoveAndThunder “Very Gay” Well, it’s not really gay, I don’t think it’s even a minute of that, I’ll explain below — ..JANESTARKICK.. (@JANESTARKICK) July 8, 2022

From the mainstream, the film industry is beginning to make diversity visible, although it barely touches on the subject.