Love and thunder, entertainment and the dilemma of being and not being

Taika Waititi presents a parody of this type of cinema, while following the guidelines of the franchise. Entertaining story with a formidable villain

Caracas. Thor: Love and Thunder It does not offer anything new, but at the same time it does. The fourth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe dedicated to the superhero is a story from less to more, in which the protagonist lives through a series of adversities until he achieves his mission. Normal in this type of works.

However, Taika Waititi reviews the pomposity of this type of feature film. It doesn’t ignore it, it just makes the irony of self-parody take an important place in the plot. For example, in the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) travels through space on a sled that is pulled by two screaming goats given to him for saving the inhabitants of a kingdom.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is the fourth film of the so-called phase 4 of this universe. Of that group, it is the one that most transgresses its staging, its references and its manners.

It begins with Thor joining, as is known, the Guardians of the Galaxy. But he has to separate himself from them when he receives a call for help. He must finish off Gorr (Christian Bale), a character who manages to master the necrosword, which allows him to destroy the gods. It is his revenge for feeling abandoned by the overlords when he saw his family die.

In this way one of the most interesting villains of Marvel arises. Since Thanos, the study has not shown an antagonist with such clear and forceful purposes for which all the explosion of him is justified. In addition, Bale’s performance, as often happens, magnifies even more what is seen in each scene of Gorr, always ghostly, because if he loses his loved ones, he loses his soul.

With him come the moments of greatest solemnity during Thor: Love and Thunder. The calculating and heinous villain knows how to embarrass those who dare to contradict him.

Also in this movie is Natalie Portman, who plays Dr. Jane Foster, who in turn is Mighty Thor when he gets stronger in powers. In this way, he becomes the protagonist’s duo, while at the same time turning everything into a romantic comedy, but always from the point of view of the filmmaker, who accustoms his audience to an irony that in this case borders on the absurd, but well outlined.

Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarökwrites the script together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who comes from making youthful works for HBO, Netflix and MTV.

They both achieve Thor: Love and Thunder It is a different film, not only because of the dialogues and its humor, which, on occasions, go against the prevailing political correctness, but there is also a special use of colors that detaches itself from the usual clothing, and seems rather to rub shoulders with the idea of ​​being faithful to the imaginary world than to the search for realism within the same fantasy.

It is true that at times it declines in certain reiterations, which lower the pulse of its proposal. The romantic tension between Thor and Jane lacks in the moments in which the obvious is lengthened to maintain certain scenes, however, those responsible for history know how to reward that time.

There are some pretty hilarious cameos. One of them occurs when in the first act New Asgard is presented as a place far from its mysticism, now only a tourist place for the profit of nostalgia. Then, a theatrical parody on the life of Thor and Loki is seen, starring Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon, respectively, who play some inhabitants of that place.

Also funny is the conflict that arises between the two weapons of power in the story: the hammer and the axe, objects that are partly humanized to achieve that end.

Thor: Love and Thunder then ends in a dilemma. On the one hand, it is a proposal that seeks a humorous and ironic rereading of the world of Marvel superheroes, but at the same time, it is tied to the franchise’s own paths, which makes it impossible to completely dissociate itself from its ideology. Even so, intentions are appreciated for their good results once their world is understood and accepted. It entertains and, as always, leaves the door open for more. There are two scenes after the credits.

