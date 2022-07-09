Love and Thunder, are there any post-credit scenes at the end of the film?

The time has finally come Thor: Love and Thunder (or simply Thor 4), the fourth film on the God of Thunder, in fact, it is in cinemas starting today Wednesday 6 July. But, as usual, let’s not get lost in small talk. if you are here right now, we are sure that you are asking yourself a simple question: Are there any post-credit scenes at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder?

Don’t worry, this article won’t talk about the events of Thor: Love and Thunder. There are no spoilers. Here is the answer you’ve been waiting for:

The answer to this question is… YES. At the end of Thor: Love and Thunder there there are TWO post-credit scenes. So make sure you wait for both scenes to arrive before exiting the room.

And that’s all we’re going to say in this article, but if you want to know what’s going on in these scenes click on the link just below.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the official synopsis

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a different journey from those faced so far, in search of inner peace. But his rest is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor relies on the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s amazement, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir. like Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a shocking cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr the Slaughterer’s Revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Taika Waititiwhich he directed Thor: Ragnaroknow go back to directing Thor: Love and Thunder. He also wrote the script for the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in Italian cinemas from Wednesday 6 July 2022.

What do you think?