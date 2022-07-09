Losses of Valencia in the 21-22 financial year are around 50 million euros

The losses of Valencia in the financial year 21-22, pending the end of the accounting year, they are around 50 million euros, according to Layhoon-chanex-president of the club and trusted person of the owner, peter limat a press conference.

“We are not bankrupt. All this time the Valencia has always been supported and endorsed by Meriton -the company of peter lim managed by the club – and although the accounts are not really attractive, we are not the only Spanish club that has financial problems”, he added. layhoon this Friday.

In her appearance to explain the situation of the club and the new stadium project, the Singaporean pointed out that the last 2 years of pandemic They have had a great impact on the football industry, but he called for calm “because the main shareholder is committed to the day to day and the future of the club.”

“Yes peter lim weren’t engaged, I wouldn’t be here trying to solve the stadium problem. The stadium is part of the project and the club. Meriton It not only supports the stadium, but the entire club”, he remarked.

layhoon He also spoke about the former Valencian president anil murthy and the private audios that came to light in which he commented that he would take the Government of Valencia for the stadium project.

“I am here to find solutions, I am not here to go against the authorities. In the meetings that I have held in the last 2 weeks, the same spirit has always been held: to seek a solution. We regret the damage that the statements have caused for the fans, government, authorities and for the city. We distance ourselves from those opinions and that is why we are here today,” he stated.

On the manifestations of Valencian fans against the project of Lim, Layhoon-chan He said that he understands the situation of the Valencian supporters and the damage that has been done to the fans. “We regret these events and the relationship with the fans. The club separates itself from those facts, ”he reiterated.

“When I left the presidency and left in May 2017, I left as a fan. I am not a director, so I have no information about the last 4 years, only as a hobbyist. They are mixed feelings when returning to Valencia. I am happy to meet again with the city and my friends, but with concern about the situation of the stadium, ”she concluded.

With information and image from EFE