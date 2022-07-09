Liv Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam

During broadcasts of Friday Night SmackDown via USA Network, it has been confirmed that Liv Morgan will defend the Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022the most important Premium Live Event of the company’s summer.

Liv Morgan had the biggest night of her career at Money in the Bank when she won the women’s briefcase and cashed it in against “The Baddass Woman of the Planet.” The superstar headlined the most recent episode of SmackDown with the brand’s Women’s Championship in her possession. However, a rematch-eager Ronda Rousey quickly made it clear that she will go after the title at the end of July. Will Liv be able to overcome the challenge of a one hundred percent “Rowdy” in the PLE?



WWE SummerSlam 2022 will take place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the stands, or through WWE Network (Peacock in the United States). More matches and segments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.



Undercard WWE SummerSlam 2022



Last Man Standing for the Unified WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. becky lynch



WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. theory



WWE Unified Tag Team Championships (Special Referee to be announced)

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

