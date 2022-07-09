Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe “disagree” on Neymar PSG’s future with the French ace “wanting him out for indiscipline”

Ads

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN superstars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are reportedly at loggerheads over Neymar’s future.

The French giants managed to secure Mbappe’s future by delivering him a new exceptional contract worth £ 500 million.

The striker is also believed to have had an additional say in the club’s transfer policy after refusing Real Madrid to stay in Paris.

This has led to speculation that the World Cup winner felt PSG would be better off without Brazilian Neymar due to his ‘indiscipline’.

However, Mundo Deportivo said fellow striker Messi disagrees about the 30-year-old’s future.

The Argentine legend and Neymar have formed a strong friendship at Barcelona.

And the veteran, 35, believes his South American teammate still has a vital contribution to make on and off the pitch.

However, Neymar’s close friend Messi is said to believe the locker room is better with his former Barcelona team-mate.

Chelsea have been linked with a resounding blow for Neymar, with the player deemed eager to move to the Premier League.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently said: “Those who are not included in the project will have to leave.

“What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. Much more!

“They must all be 100%. Obviously, we weren’t good enough to go far ”.