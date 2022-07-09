Lainey Wilson was a Hannah Montana impersonator before her campaign career took off

Ads

Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest up and coming in country music, but it’s been a long way to stardom for the songwriter. Wilson worked like anything from a farm worker to a celebrity impersonator!

Lainey Wilson | Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

Lainey Wilson’s rural education

Wilson grew up in rural Louisiana, in a city with a population of just 300. Her father was a farmer and the singer helped him with housework while they grew soy, corn, wheat, oats and other crops.

Farming wasn’t the only thing Wilson’s parents passed on to her. Her love for music also came from them. Her father played the guitar, while her mother loved music and dancing. Wilson also allegedly attended bluegrass music festivals with his grandparents.

“Country music for me and my family was more than just music. We lived the words of those songs, ”she said in an interview with The lawyer.

Lainey Wilson’s concert as a Hannah Montana impersonator

Wilson wanted to be an artist from a young age and went out of his way to make that dream come true, including becoming a celebrity impersonator. While still in school, Wilson took a job impersonating Hannah Montana, the Disney character made famous by Miley Cyrus.

The country star has performed as Hannah Montana at birthday parties, county fairs and festivals in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. “I’ve been playing Hannah Montana for 5 years,” the singer said of her past career.

“It was like my childhood, in high school. I did it from eighth grade to twelfth grade. I’ve had birthday parties, fairs, festivals… the last place I played was St. Jude ”. The country newspaper

Wilson even used her concerts as ‘Hannah’ to further her musical career: “Every now and then Lainey Wilson might open the show for Hannah Montana. Sometimes they said “Who is Lainey?” it’s ‘Nah, we just asked about Hannah.’ ”

So, does Cyrus know that Wilson used his famous character to start his music career? Not yet, but the country star is ready to meet her.

“It’s going to be crazy when I meet Miley and say ‘Hey, anyway, I just want to thank you because girl, I was doing a bank in high school!’” Wilson said while appearing in Taste of Country.

“I was having three or four parties over the weekend,” the singer said of her previous gig. So how did you start imitating Hannah Montanta?

How did Lainey Wilson start playing the role of Hannah Montana?

“My eighth grade teacher, Ms. Poland, her little girl was turning nine and said, ‘Would you be willing to wear a Hannah Montant wig and show up to the party?’ It was like ‘You look a little like her.’ “

He continued: “And I was like, ‘Sure.’ I’m a champion so I went to buy the karaoke track and I already had a small portable sound system that I took to nursing homes … so they had a little flatbed trailer set up in their backyard and I set up a 16 song show and then yeah it is spread like a savage.

So how much did Wilson earn per show? According to her, $ 400 a show. At three or four parties a week, the country star was making money in high school! While impersonating Hannah Montana helped Wilson get started, fans are pleased that the singer is now performing under her own name.

