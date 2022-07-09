La Jornada Maya – Goodbye to James Caan, he was the curly-haired tough guy from ‘The Godfather’

International > Shows

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to moviegoers as the hot-headed Sonny Corleone from The Godfather and writer Paul Sheldon in Misery, passed away. She was 82 years old.

His manager, Matt DelPiano, reported that the actor died on Wednesday, but did not provide a cause.

Jimmy it was one of the biggest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, but he was funny, loyal, caring and loving,” DelPiano stated. “Our relationship was always one of friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years.”

Al Pacino wrote in a statement distributed by email: Jimmy he was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It is hard to believe that he will no longer be in the world. He was so alive and bold, a great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I will miss it”.

Robert De Niro also wrote that he was “very, very saddened by the news of the passing of Jimmy”.

Many of his collaborators expressed their condolences on Twitter yesterday.

Adam Sandler, who acted with him in jack and archie, as well as in This is my son, wrote: “I loved him very much. I always wanted to be like him. I am so happy to have met him. He never stopped laughing when she was around that man. His movies were the best of the best.”

A football player at Michigan State University and a practical prankster on production sets, Caan was a handsome, smiling actor with the swagger and muscular build of an athlete. He managed a long career, despite having drug problems, temper outbursts and minor brushes with the law.

He had been a Francis Ford Coppola favorite since the 1960s, when the director cast him in the title role in rain on my heart. He was up for a lead role in The Godfather as Sonny, number one enforcer and eldest son of mob boss Vito Corleone (played by Marlon Brando, who won a best actor Oscar for the role).

Sonny Corleone, a violent and reckless man who committed many murders, met his own end in one of the most jarring movie scenes in history. On his way to see her sister, beaten by her husband, he stopped at a toll booth and discovered that she was eerily deserted. Before she could escape, he brought him down with a seemingly endless barrage of machine gun fire. For decades, the actor once noted, strangers would approach him on the street and jokingly warn him to stay away from highway toll booths.

Laugh to reduce tension on set

Caan befriended Brando, Robert Duvall, and other cast members and made sure to keep everyone laughing during an otherwise tense production, sometimes dropping his pants and flashing his behind to a colleague or crew member. Despite Coppola’s fears of flopping, the 1972 release was a huge critical and commercial success, earning Oscar nominations for best supporting actor for Caan, Duvall and Al Pacino.

Caan was already a television star after making his way in the film made for that medium brian’s song, 1971, an emotional drama about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who had died of cancer the previous year at age 26. It was one of the most popular and successful films for the small screen. Caan and co-star Billy Dee Williams, who played Piccolo’s teammate and best friend Gale Sayers, were both nominated for the best actor Emmy.

After that film and The Godfather, He was one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. He worked on for self justicewhich he also directed; Funny Lady, alongside Barbra Streisand, and aristocrats of crime Y Chapter Two, by Neil Simon, among others. She also had a brief appearance on The Godfather II, in a scene from flashback.

But in the early 1980s he began to resent filmmaking, although Michael Mann’s 1981 neo-noir film My profession: thiefin which he played a professional safecracker looking for a way out, is one of his most admired.

“I didn’t find it funny anymore,” he told an interviewer in 1981. “I’ve made movies that I would have preferred to serve time. I just retired from one of Paramount. I said there isn’t enough money to make me go to work every day with a director I don’t like.”

Caan had begun his fight against drugs and was dejected after the death of his sister Barbara, who died of leukemia in 1981 and until then had been a great guide in his career. For much of the ’80s he didn’t make movies, telling people he’d rather coach his son Scott’s baseball team.

Short of money, Caan accepted the lead role in stone gardens, by Coppola. The 1987 film, about life in Arlington National Cemetery, was too bleak for most audiences, but it renewed her career.

The actor returned to stardom alongside Kathy Bates in Misery 1990. In the film, based on a novel by Stephen King, Caan is a writer held captive by an obsessed fan who breaks his ankles to prevent him from escaping. Bates won an Oscar for the role.

Still from ‘Misery’

Once again requested, Caan starred for the boys, with Bette Midler, in 1991, as part of a song and dance team that entertained American soldiers during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. The following year, she played a tongue-in-cheek version of Sonny Corleone on the comedy A bride of two groomsin which he tricks Nicolas Cage’s character into betting his girlfriend (Sarah Jessica Parker) in a game of poker, thus alienating her and trying to persuade her to marry him.

His later films included Carnal secret, looking for the crime Y mickey blue eyes. A new generation knew him through the role of Walter, Will Ferrell’s undaunted workaholic father of Buddy in Elf.

Caan did not take on a leading role in a television series until 2003, but his first, in Las Vegas, it was an immediate success. When the series debuted, he was a casino watchdog chief dealing with cheaters and competitors at the fictional Montecito Resort and Casino.

His character rose to become the boss of Montecito, but he remained the tough guy who had learned judo in a covert division of the US government. He left the series during the fourth season and it was later cancelled.

Born on March 26, 1939 in New York, Caan was the son of a meat wholesaler. kosher He was a star athlete and class president at Rhodes High School and, after attending Michigan State University and Hofstra, studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse drama school with Sanford Meisner.

After a brief theatrical career, he moved to Hollywood. She made her film debut in a small, uncredited role in 1963’s Irma the sweet, from Billy Wilder, and then landed a part as a young thug who terrorizes Olivia de Havilland in Ten hours of terror. He also appeared alongside John Wayne and Robert Mitchum in the western The Goldenfrom 1966 and with Harrison Ford in the western inglorious heroes from 1968.

Caan was married and divorced four times. He had a daughter, Tara, and four sons, Scott, Alexander, James, and Jacob.

Editing: Emilio Gomez