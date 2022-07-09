Kourtney Kardashian, Kid Cudi and other celebrities share their support after Travis Barker admits

Ads

In its corner. After Travis Barker was taken to the hospital after suffering from pancreatitis, many of his famous friends and loved ones shared their support.

“Travis I love you and I’m praying for you,” Kid Cudi tweeted on Tuesday, June 28, after news of the 46-year-old drummer’s health scare broke.

Barker, accompanied by his wife Kourtney Kardashian, was taken to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to photos obtained by TMZ. While the married couple – who got married in Portofino, Italy in May – did not publicly address her health problem for several days, a source told Us Weekly it was the result of pancreatitis. (According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas is inflamed, which can appear suddenly and last for several days.)

The founder of DTA Records confirmed his diagnosis on Saturday, July 2, in a statement via Instagram: “I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have since been hospitalized. During the endoscopy I was removed a very small polyp in a very sensitive area, usually treated by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis ”.

He added: “I am very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better”.

The condition of the founder of Barker Wellness has been quite concerning for blogger Poosh, 42, and her famous family, according to a second insider.

“He received a wave of good wishes, even from the Kardashians,” the source told us exclusively on Wednesday, June 29. “She is receiving the best of care and hopefully he will be out of the hospital in the next 24-72 hours.”

The source noted that Kourtney – who shares sons Mason, 12 and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick – remained at her husband’s bedside, as did her daughter Alabama. (Barker has since been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.)

“Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate and love you all,” the 16-year-old daughter of Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, wrote Wednesday via Instagram Story, sharing a photo of her hand next to that of his father.

While Barker – who also shares son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with the former beauty queen, 47 – hasn’t spoken about her prognosis, she previously tweeted a cryptic message about how she felt. .

“God save me,” the Blink-182 drummer tweeted Tuesday, just hours before being taken to the medical facility.

While both Kourtney and Alabama stayed by her side during her recent health challenge, her eldest sons sent their love from afar on their travels to New York City.

“Thank you for the love and prayers that have been sent to us right now,” Atiana, the daughter of the former Bridalplasty host and Oscar De La Hoya, wrote Wednesday via her Instagram story. “She feels, feels and appreciates herself”.

Scroll below to see how the stars supported Barker’s recovery:

