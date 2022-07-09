Kim Kardashian shares sweet throwback photos with niece Penelope for Kourtney’s 10th birthday

KIM Kardashian wished his niece Penelope a happy birthday with a series of sweet throwback shots.

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope turned 10 on Friday and enjoyed a lavish party worthy of her namesake.

Posting birthday greetings on Instagram, 41-year-old Kim has posted several snaps of her and the birthday girl over the years.

It also included some of Penelope joking with her 9-year-old daughter, North.

In the first photo, Kim and Penelope showed off their faces painted from some unspecified adventure together.

Kim included the caption: “Happy birthday my sweet P. I love you more than anything else.”

The next two shots saw the now 10-year-old holding hands and joking with North.

Kim followed with one last shot of herself and her niece.

“I love you so much!!!” Kim added. “I can’t believe you’re 10 now.”

HOLIDAY GIRL

Sister Kourtney, who shares Penelope with her father Scott Disick, threw the birthday girl an extravagant pool party.

The 43-year-old reality star went all out for the big day, which included a huge tropical-style slide and cute pink-themed snacks.

Kourtney decorated the venue with pink heart-shaped balloons throughout and laid out the treats on a table with a pink and white striped tablecloth.

Penelope had two cakes: a rose with an intricate rainbow frosting and a heart-shaped cookie cake.

Guests can also slip pink candy into heart-shaped swirling jars and lollipops.

As for the main meal, Kourtney showed off the “vegan and gluten-free heart-shaped grilled cheese with marinara sauce”.

There were also little burgers in white boxes with pink hearts and drinks that came with lemon slices decorated with little pink flamingos.

Outside the pool, the Hulu star set up a huge blue slide with palm trees on either side that curved into the water, as well as a pink and rainbow colored inflatable car.

GENEALOGICAL TREE

Poosh’s founder has three children – Mason, 12, Penelope and Reign, seven – with her ex Scott Disick.

Her husband, Travis Barker, also has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

It’s unclear if Travis was a guest at the party, as he continues to recover from a “life threatening” health scare.

Travis, 46, was released from Cedars-Sinai hospital on Monday after spending six days under the watchful eye of health care workers, following “severe and life-threatening pancreatitis” after a pancreatic drainage tube was damaged. during an endoscopy.

