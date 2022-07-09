Kim Kardashian explains why her daughter North displayed a “Stop” sign in Paris

There daughter greater than Kim KardashianNorth West, held up a sign that read Stop during fashion week in Paris: now that the video has gone viral, Kim explained that the girl’s gesture was aimed at photographers. North, daughter of rapper Kanye West, has always shown clear signs of impatience against the intrusiveness of the paparazzi.

Kim Kardashian was one of the most anticipated guests of the Paris fashion week, this year at her side she made her debut North, the eldest daughter of the well-known TV personality born on May 24, 2014. The girl accompanied her mother to the Balenciaga boutique, she saw Kim on the catwalk with Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa and then attended the fashion show of the Olivier Rousteing collection for Jean Paul Gaultier.

The more time passed, the more the attention of photographers to the little girl, the daughter of two of the most influential people in the world, became unbearable. At one point the girl showed the cameras a sign with the words “Stop”, or “Stop”. The video, it could not have been otherwise, went viral, and Kim Kardashian explained the meaning of that writing, scribbled quickly by the girl on the back of the invitation sign.

In a post on Twitter, the protagonist of Keeping Up with the Kardashians explained, “Anyone who knows North knows how funny she found this video! I think she was angry with the people who were photographing her. So, she wrote about her invitation. word ‘Stop’ and raised it, he wanted them to focus only on the show. ”

The girl’s intolerance for the paparazzi manifested itself as a child, North asked her parents why the photographers, whom she called “those strangers“chased them everywhere. Kim answered her explaining that her father was a famous rapper and”Mom has so many talents that she can’t even tell one“.