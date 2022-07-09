Khloé Kardashian has the latex dress that has become fashionable around the world

The new ‘Barbie’ movie in Live-Action format, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has sparked a real ‘hype’ for the color pink among celebrities. Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian have been some of the celebrities who have opted for the classic shade of pink of the most famous doll in the world. Nevertheless, Now it’s up to the youngest of the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian.

The CEO of ‘Good American’ set the internet on fire by posting a video on her TikTok account in which she can be seen wearing a skin-tight pink ‘Barbie’ latex dress. At the moment, the video has more than 10.2 million views, 1.9 million ‘likes’ and more than 21,000 comments, among which the following stand out: “QUEEN”, “This is your moment”, “Her look is very ‘Barbie’, she even has a bathrobe”, “I know that it is not a competition, but I have always thought that you are the most beautiful of the Kardashians”, “You’re like a real life ‘Barbie’ doll.” “OMG, I love that dress.”

Although the socialite only has six videos published on her official TikTok account, the truth is that she has managed to surprise all Internet users by betting on this look that has become the most sought after in recent days.. Although he did not specify the brand of this dress, the truth is that it has a very similar cut to the ‘Always Fits’ model of his brand ‘Good American’, valued at 124 euros, but in a material similar to PVC. To complement this ‘Barbie’-inspired look, the businesswoman chose a diamond-encrusted chain bracelet, a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant and a retro-inspired hairstyle.

In fact, the businesswoman has opted for looks in shades of pink in recent weeks, but this iconic dress has been chosen to celebrate her 38th birthday in the company of her closest family and friends such as her great friend Khadijah Haqq McCray and her twin sister, Malika Haqq.

Both Khloé and the rest of the sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared the funniest moments of the party through their Instagram stories. One of them was Kim Kardashian, who shared on her networks how she had decorated Khloé’s house for this celebration, while she captured the birthday girl enjoying herself with the guests. In one of the stories, you can see Kris Jenner, a little drunk, proposing a toast to her daughter. “I know I’m a little drunk…and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I’m fucking in love with you, Khloé Kardashian. You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family”, He said, while the guests laughed at the occurrences of the matriarch of the family.

Without a doubt, this birthday outfit is really unbeatable, because it has absolutely everything! So, if you want to be inspired by Khloé for an upcoming celebration, you can consult sites like Amazon, Ebay and AliExpress, since there are several options. low cost ranging from 15 to 40 euros.