Khloe Kardashian criticized the “unacceptable” treatment of her granddaughter Chicago, 4, in photos taken on the surface

KHLOE Kardashian was criticized for the unacceptable treatment of her Chicago granddaughter, 4, in the photos she took.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been accused by fans of similar treatment to her four-year-old daughter True.

A popular Reddit board dedicated to Kardashian re-posted a selfie with a couple of photos Khloe, 38, took of herself and her granddaughter, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Chicago, four.

In the photos, Aunt Khloe wears large square sunglasses as she and her niece pursed their lips to make pouting faces in front of the camera.

While the snapshot looked fairly standard, fans noticed an unsightly detail that garnered the contempt of many viewers of the image.

It appeared that Khloe had applied a beautification filter not only to herself but to Chicago as well.

The Redditor captioned the board: “I’m so glad Kanye publicly called Khloe about this a few months ago, she needs to cut this shit.”

Other Kardashian fans expressed their dislike of Khloe’s child filtering habits in the post’s comment thread.

One fan wrote, “I fucking hate that he does this,” with another comment commenting, “I agree with Kanye that kids shouldn’t get makeup or filters.”

A third person added: “This is so crazy. I have a one year old daughter and I refuse to use any kind of ‘beautification’ filter on her and I won’t even do it when she gets older. He’s so fucking crazy. “

Another Redditor commented, “Imagine looking at pictures of your baby and having no idea what you actually looked like at that age because your wacky mom and crazy aunts have been slapping beauty filters on you the whole time.”

They continued: “It will be a strange feeling to think that even as a child you weren’t good enough or nice enough in the eyes of your own family.”

One person reasoned: “They are not even thinking or looking at what the children look like in those photos / videos, they are just looking at themselves.”

Getting a fan to ask, “Can you use a filter on just one person in the photo? I thought… do these types of filters only apply to everything in the photo? “

Another Redditor agreed with the hypothesis, writing “You are probably right. Children are just collateral damage to their parents’ low self-esteem problems ”.

IRRITATING FANS?

The Hulu star was recently called out for alleged photoshop selfies with her daughter True.

Fans of the reality star noticed that her four-year-old daughter’s nose looked different in the shots, which they felt was a telltale sign of the montage.

Khloe smiled and cuddled True in two cute photos taken during their family day out.

The founder of Good American titled it: “My Favorite Girl”.

Her critics shared the shots on Reddit and accused her of retouching her daughter’s face.

One fan wrote: “I feel he changed True’s face …”

Another added: “I was thinking the same thing… why do this to your sweet little girl? For [Instagram] aesthetics? Poor soul. “

A third person posted: “Oh, what did he do to True’s nose while he was editing. I’m dying”.

This isn’t the first time Khloe has become embroiled in an editing scandal on True, which she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31.

In December, eagle-eyed fans claimed that someone had “badly edited” True’s face on someone else next to Kim’s daughter Chicago.

The original photos showed Chicago, four, beaming at the camera next to “True” on a trip to the attraction.

Khloe accidentally let slip that the shots were fake in April when she posted the images with True at Disney.

PHOTOSHOP FAUX PAS

She said it was her daughter’s “first time” at Disneyland, despite there being photos of True at the amusement park late last year.

Fans reminded Khloe of the snaps Kim posted on True at Disney in December on Twitter.

He responded by hinting at an editing error and then trying to direct attention to the family’s new Hulu show.

He replied: “Welp, I screwed up. Anyway… let’s focus on something else… Our show will air in a few days ”.

Kim cleared up the dispute and revealed that she was the one who changed them.

KEEP GETTING BLOCKED

Khloe was called in for editing another photo of her daughter in April of this year.

The Los Angeles native shared a new photo of True that fans immediately called “heavily filtered.”

“Mommy Bunny and Baby Bunny,” wrote the mom of one, posing with her little one on her famous Instagram page.

Khloe pursed her lips as True smiled slightly, the former wearing bunny ears apparently as she celebrated Easter with her family Sunday.

The photo arrived on Reddit and fans weren’t thrilled with the “grainy” and “edited” post.

A discussion titled “More Filters!” saw the original poster write, “She just got beaten up for photoshopping True’s photos, and she goes and posts another heavily filtered photo.”

Another Redditor commented, “And it always makes it so obvious that it got photoshopped because True’s eyes end up looking as glassy as they would look with those Instagram eye color filters.”

“Khloe seems to be unsure about True and must think she’s not pretty,” wrote a third party.

While a quarter is worried: “I’m worried about these photos and how they will affect True when he gets older.”

