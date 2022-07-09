Keanu Reeves prepares a documentary about Formula 1

Actor Keanu Reeves behind a new project. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

The actor Keanu Reeves faces a new challenge: he will make a documentary about the British team Brawn GPwhich used to be owned by Ross Brown (later became Mercedes), and only competed in 2009 when he was champion Jenson Button. “We want to tell that amazing story,” Reeves announced at Silverstone, where he was justly invited by Ross Brawn.

“ There is much that can be told from the outside. A friend told me the story (of the team) and I was shocked. So we thought: ‘let’s tell that story’. It was great to know what happened in that year” declared the actor to the magazine Motorsport Magazine during the Formula 1 Grand Prix event in Great Britain.

The story of his triumph in 2009, with Jenson Button, will be told in the documentary that Reeves is preparing. (REUTERS/Max Rossi)

The history of Brawn GP was the most curious since, in reality, it belonged to the Honda team under new management. But at the moment that Honda made the decision to leave F1 competitions, Brawn decided to take the lead and thus achieved that victory.

“It wasn’t just the cars and the new regulations. There was also FOTA, the threat of a new parallel championship. There was a lot going on in F1 at the time! The world of F1 was and still is extraordinary, but with Brawn GP that year something very special happened”, reflected the actor of the saga of Matrix. Reeves He is recognized for his love of the world of motorsports and more than anything for Formula 1. Brawn GP It became the best debutant team in the history of this category to date.

Keanu Reeves returned to star in the fourth “Matrix” movie, released a few months ago. (Warner Bros.)

As it turned out, Keanu I would have already contacted the broker Jenson Button (who will also be the producer of the documentary), which raised the cup in 2009. For now, the release dates are not known, nor is it known on which platform the documentary will be seen.

To this project Reeves the one that his colleague is preparing is added Brad Pitt. Oscar-winning actor for once upon a time in hollywoodwas associated with the corridor Lewis Hamilton to produce a movie. The director of the film will be Joseph Kosinski, the same as the box office Top Gun: Maverick, while the production will fall on Jerry Bruckheimer, Plan B Entertainment and the same hamilton, Seven-time Formula 1 winner.

